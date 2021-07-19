25.7 C
FeaturedInvestmentsPaul Ebeling

Meme Stocks: GameStop Up Nicely, AMC Down Slightly

By Paul Ebeling
FILE PHOTO: The Reddit logo is seen on a smartphone in front of a displayed Wall Street Bets logo in this illustration taken January 28, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

$GME $AMC $HIMS

GameStop (NYSE:GME) was 1 of the few meme stocks that moved higher Monday.

GameStop is 1 of the biggest names in retail trading, it closed up 2.63% to 173.49, while another meme fav, AMC Entertainment Holdings  (NYSE:AMC) was off slightly to 34.62.

Monday a group of 37 meme stocks tracked had fallen as much as 4.4%, marking a 6th straight decliner, after the group’s worst wk since late February.

Chinese gaming company The9 Limited (NCTY) was tumbling 12.4% to 8.58 at last look, and apparel retailer Express (EXPR) was off 2.4% to 4.40 

Telemedicine start-up Hims & Hers Health  (NYSE:HIMS) was a bright spots in the meme stock group, rising 4.71% to 9.56 on the day.

Have a prosperous day, Keep the Faith!

Paul Ebeling
Paul A. Ebeling, a polymath, excels, in diverse fields of knowledge Including Pattern Recognition Analysis in Equities, Commodities and Foreign Exchange, and he is the author of "The Red Roadmaster's Technical Report on the US Major Market Indices, a highly regarded, weekly financial market commentary. He is a philosopher, issuing insights on a wide range of subjects to over a million cohorts. An international audience of opinion makers, business leaders, and global organizations recognize Ebeling as an expert.   

