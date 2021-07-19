Meme Stocks: GameStop Up Nicely, AMC Down Slightly

#stocks #meme

$GME $AMC $HIMS

GameStop (NYSE:GME) was 1 of the few meme stocks that moved higher Monday.

GameStop is 1 of the biggest names in retail trading, it closed up 2.63% to 173.49, while another meme fav, AMC Entertainment Holdings (NYSE:AMC) was off slightly to 34.62.

Monday a group of 37 meme stocks tracked had fallen as much as 4.4%, marking a 6th straight decliner, after the group’s worst wk since late February.

Chinese gaming company The9 Limited (NCTY) was tumbling 12.4% to 8.58 at last look, and apparel retailer Express (EXPR) was off 2.4% to 4.40

Telemedicine start-up Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) was a bright spots in the meme stock group, rising 4.71% to 9.56 on the day.

Have a prosperous day, Keep the Faith!