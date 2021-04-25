Medical Marijuana Update

#cannabis #marijuana #medical

The Veterans Medical Marijuana Safe Harbor Act gets refiled, a move to block the legalization of any illicit drug in Idaho gets quashed as lawmakers cite the popularity of medical marijuana, and more…

National

Bipartisan Bill to Legalize Medical Marijuana for Military Vets Filed in Congress. A bill that would federally legalize medical marijuana for veterans was refiled in Congress Thursday. Reps. Barbara Lee (D-CA) and Dave Joyce (R-OH), both co-Chairs of the Congressional Cannabis Caucus, and nine other original cosponsors filed the Veterans Medical Marijuana Safe Harbor Act on the House side, while in the Senate, Sen. Brian Schatz (D-HI) is leading the proposal, and he’s joined by five other lawmakers, including Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT). The bill would allow vets in states with legal medical marijuana programs to use it with a physician’s recommendation, and it would allow doctors at Department of Veterans Affairs to make such recommendations.

Idaho

Idaho House Kills Bill That Would Have Blocked Medical Marijuana. The House on Thursday defeated a proposed constitutional amendment that would have blocked the state from ever legalizing any illicit drug by requiring a two-thirds vote of both the House and Senate to do so. House Joint Resolution 4 failed after 6 House Republicans voted against it saying Idahoans want medical marijuana.

Iowa

Iowa Lawsuit Challenges Governor’s Delay in Seeking Federal Exemption for Medical Marijuana. Veteran activist Carl Olsen has filed a lawsuit against Governor Kim Reynolds (R) after she has failed to move forward with an effort to win an exemption from federal drug laws. The legislature passed and Reynolds signed a bill to do that last year but has failed to act. The lawsuit is an attempt to prod her to move on it.

Louisiana

Louisiana Bill to Allow Smokable Medical Marijuana Advances. A bill to allow and tax smokable marijuana for medical marijuana patients, House Bill 514, passed the House Ways and Means Committee unanimously last Friday. The measure would apply the state’s 4.45% sales tax to such products. The bill is now ready for a House floor vote.

Tennessee

Tennessee Medical Marijuana Bill Wins Committee Vote. A bill to allow for the use of medical marijuana, Senate Bill 667, was approved by the Senate Judiciary Committee Thursday and now heads for the Senate Calendar Committee. Companion legislation, House Bill 880, is also moving, having passed out of one House Health subcommittee and scheduled for a House Health Committee vote net week.

Permission to Reprint: This article is licensed under a modified Creative Commons Attribution license.

Looking for the easiest way to join the anti-drug war movement? You’ve found it!

By Philip Smith

Paul Ebeling, Editor

Have a healthy week, Keep the Faith!