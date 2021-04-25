Box Office: ‘Mortal Kombat’ Wins the Battle with ‘Demon Slayer’

#BoxOffice

$T

The Japanese anime epic ‘Demon Slayer: Mugen Train‘ scored the Top domestic opening of all time for a foreign-language film.

Reflecting the pent-up demand to see new movies on the big screen, the weekend box office saw a spirited battle between Mortal Kombat and Japanese anime pic Demon Slayer: Mugen Train.

Warner Bros.’ Mortal Kombat topped the North American chart with $22.5-M from 3,073 locations, while Fumination’s Demon Slayer followed with an estimated $19.5-M from 1,605 sites. That the biggest domestic debut of all time for a foreign-language film.

As Hollywood and theaters emerge from the VirusCasedemic, the strong opening of both films was more good news following the huge box office showing of ‘Godzilla vs. Kong‘.

Like the other Y 2021 titles, ‘Mortal Kombat’ debuted simultaneously at the weekend on HBO Max.

Both ‘Mortal Kombat‘ and ‘Demon Slayer‘ were skewed male, 69% and 66%, respectively, as well as ethnically diverse audiences.

Pre-VirusCasedemic, the marquee would be crowded with Hollywood titles. Not this yr, as studios continue to hold back many of their big titles until Summer, if not later.

‘Demon Slayer‘, released in Japan late last yr, is the Top-grossing film of all time in that country at more than $361-M. Its total global gross is North of $440-M

Have some fun, see a movie this week.