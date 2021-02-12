Masking: 1, 2 or 3?

#masks #masking #casedemic #CDC

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) upped the mask-wearing game by declaring that 2X masking with cloth and surgical masks is what The People now need to protect against the COVID-19 casedemic.

The mask ensemble should include a tightly fitted surgical mask with a cloth mask over it.

Citing their new research that 2X masking can reduce virus transmission by up to 96.5% if everyone does it. The CDC said the bottom line is that masks work.

The Big Q: Do masks really work?

The Big A: A Danish study published in the Annals of Internal Medicine that the NY-T’s wrote about in November says that “surgical masks did not protect the wearers against infection with the coronavirus in a large randomized clinical trial.” The study included 6,000 participants.

The researchers had hoped that masks would cut the infection rate by 50% among wearers. Instead, 42 people in the masked group, or 1.8%, got infected, compared with 53 in the unmasked group, or 2.1% the NY-T’s said at the time. “The difference was not statistically significant.”

With the current research the CDC is using to promote 2X masking, the NY-T’s said Dr. John Brooks, lead author of the study, “cautioned that the new study was based on laboratory experiments, and it’s unclear how these masking recommendations will perform in the real world.”

As of 1 February 2021, 14 states and the District of Columbia had implemented universal masking mandates. Masking is now mandatory on federal property and on domestic and international transportation.

But while masks are known to both reduce respiratory droplets and aerosols exhaled by infected wearers and to protect the uninfected wearer, their effectiveness varies widely because of air leaking around the edges of the mask.

The above, 1, 2 and 3 masks recommendation along with a lot of other government fear mongering appears to be designed to unnecessarily hobble the American economy.

Here are the real COVID-19 around the world death rate number, as follows: New Zealand: 25 Suriname: 163 Somalia: 134 Malaysia: 909 Qatar: 253 Singapore: 29 Thailand: 79 Hong Kong: 188 Taiwan: 9 Vietnam: 35 Australia: 909. The US: 479,772 Mexico: 166,731 Europe: 746,241

Source https://worldometers.info/coronavirus/

The US, EU and Mexico number’s are skewed. Do not be afraid.

Have a healthy weekend, Keep the Faith!