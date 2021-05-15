15.6 C
Marvel’s Black Panther Re-opens London Madame Tussaud’s

By Paul Ebeling

#BlankPanther #MadamTussaud #London

Marvel superhero Black Panther went on display at Madame Tussauds in London on Friday, the latest addition at the wax figure museum ahead of its re-opening next week.

The King of the fictional Wakanda is dressed in his distinctive Black Panther suit, with an inbuilt “vibranium effect” which makes the outfit light up in purple when visitors touch it. Vibranium is the metal mined in Wakanda in the Marvel comic.

The figure joins the “Marvel’s Hall of Heroes” at the attraction, which re-opens its doors Monday as England eases into the next phase out of lockdown.

Thursday, the museum said it moved waxwork models of Britain’s Prince Harry and his wife Meghan, who left their royal duties last year and moved to Los Angeles, to its new Awards Party zone. The figures previously stood with other members of the Britain’s Royal Family.

Have a healthy weekend, Keep the Faith!

