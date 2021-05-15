15.6 C
China Spacecraft Lands on Mars

By Paul Ebeling

China has landed a spacecraft on Mars for the 1st time, the latest advance for its space program.

The official Xinhua News Agency said Saturday that the lander had touched down, citing the China National Space Administration.

