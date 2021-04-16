Mark Cuban Invests in NFT Co CryptoSlam

CryptoSlam, an aggregator of NFT collectible data from Ethereum, WAX, and FLOW blockchains, has announced a strategic investment from businessman and entrepreneur Mark Cuban through his VC entity Radical Investments.

“CryptoSlam.io is the go-to destination for tracking all things NFT — from NBA Top Shot moments to CryptoPunks, Bitcoin Origins, Sorare and so much more,” said Cuban. “CryptoSlam has become the industry leader in tracking transactions for NFTs — from watching in real-time what is being listed and sold on NBA Top Shots to being able to trade your NFTs. And that dominance is only growing. I’m excited to be part of the amazing company Randy is putting together.”

Randy Wasinger, founder and CEO of CryptoSlam, began development of the website www.cryptoslam.io in 2018 as a way to organize and track NFTs from MLB Champions, the first NFTs to be officially licensed by a major professional sports league.

“As a life-long collector of sports cards and memorabilia, I was instantly drawn to the collectability of NFTs and the need to organize NFT data in a way that made sense to both collectors and those who saw NFTs as an investment opportunity,” Wasinger said. “After launching the first version of CryptoSlam in early 2019, I saw the enthusiastic response from fellow NFT collectors and knew we could be on to something special.”

CryptoSlam now tracks over fifty different NFT projects from three different blockchains, including the breakout NFT success story of 2021, NBA Top Shot. CryptoSlam’s data has been cited by major media outlets covering the NFT industry, including CNBC, Seeking Alpha, Forbes, the New York Times and many others.

“Mark’s investment comes at the perfect time for us, as we scale up to support the accelerating growth of the NFT industry,” said Wasinger. “We’re thrilled to now be a part of Mark Cuban Companies!”

Additional investment was received from strategic partners Aloomii Inc., Troon Technologies, and GeoAds LLC to complete this initial round of funding.

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are unique, digital items with ownership managed on the blockchain. Examples include collectibles, digital art, and game items, among other use-cases.

NFTs have exploded in popularity in recent months with celebrities including Patrick Mahomes, Tom Brady and even Mark Cuban himself getting in on the hype by either minting their own NFTs for charity or starting their own NFT companies.

About Mark Cuban Companies

https://markcubancompanies.com

@mcuban on Twitter