5.8 C
New York
Friday, April 16, 2021
spot_img
HomeCrypto
CryptoHeadline NewsHeffx Insights

Mark Cuban Invests in NFT Co CryptoSlam

By S. Jack Heffernan Ph.D
0
20

CryptoSlam, an aggregator of NFT collectible data from Ethereum, WAX, and FLOW blockchains, has announced a strategic investment from businessman and entrepreneur Mark Cuban through his VC entity Radical Investments.

“CryptoSlam.io is the go-to destination for tracking all things NFT — from NBA Top Shot moments to CryptoPunks, Bitcoin Origins, Sorare and so much more,” said Cuban. “CryptoSlam has become the industry leader in tracking transactions for NFTs — from watching in real-time what is being listed and sold on NBA Top Shots to being able to trade your NFTs. And that dominance is only growing. I’m excited to be part of the amazing company Randy is putting together.”

Randy Wasinger, founder and CEO of CryptoSlam, began development of the website www.cryptoslam.io in 2018 as a way to organize and track NFTs from MLB Champions, the first NFTs to be officially licensed by a major professional sports league.

“As a life-long collector of sports cards and memorabilia, I was instantly drawn to the collectability of NFTs and the need to organize NFT data in a way that made sense to both collectors and those who saw NFTs as an investment opportunity,” Wasinger said. “After launching the first version of CryptoSlam in early 2019, I saw the enthusiastic response from fellow NFT collectors and knew we could be on to something special.”

CryptoSlam now tracks over fifty different NFT projects from three different blockchains, including the breakout NFT success story of 2021, NBA Top Shot. CryptoSlam’s data has been cited by major media outlets covering the NFT industry, including CNBC, Seeking Alpha, Forbes, the New York Times and many others.

“Mark’s investment comes at the perfect time for us, as we scale up to support the accelerating growth of the NFT industry,” said Wasinger. “We’re thrilled to now be a part of Mark Cuban Companies!”

Additional investment was received from strategic partners Aloomii Inc., Troon Technologies, and GeoAds LLC to complete this initial round of funding.

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are unique, digital items with ownership managed on the blockchain. Examples include collectibles, digital art, and game items, among other use-cases.

NFTs have exploded in popularity in recent months with celebrities including Patrick Mahomes, Tom Brady and even Mark Cuban himself getting in on the hype by either minting their own NFTs for charity or starting their own NFT companies.

About Mark Cuban Companies
https://markcubancompanies.com
@mcuban on Twitter

The following two tabs change content below.
My Twitter profileMy Facebook profileMy Google+ profileMy LinkedIn profileMy Instagram profile

S. Jack Heffernan Ph.D

CEO at HEFFX
S. Jack Heffernan Ph.D. Funds Manager at HEFFX holds a Ph.D. in Economics and brings with him over 25 years of trading experience in Asia and hands on experience in Venture Capital, he has been involved in several start ups that have seen market capitalization over $500m and 1 that reach a peak market cap of $15b. He has managed and overseen start ups in Mining, Shipping, Technology and Financial Services.
Previous articleThe Hot Digital Hubs
Next articleCompanies Joining and Leaving Indices
S. Jack Heffernan Ph.Dhttps://www.shayneheffernan.com
S. Jack Heffernan Ph.D. Funds Manager at HEFFX holds a Ph.D. in Economics and brings with him over 25 years of trading experience in Asia and hands on experience in Venture Capital, he has been involved in several start ups that have seen market capitalization over $500m and 1 that reach a peak market cap of $15b. He has managed and overseen start ups in Mining, Shipping, Technology and Financial Services.

Related Articles

Stay Connected

21,804FansLike
2,737FollowersFollow
0SubscribersSubscribe
- Advertisement -spot_img

Latest Articles

Load more

Newspaper is your news, entertainment, music fashion website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the entertainment industry. Fashion fades, only style remains the same. Fashion never stops. There are always projects, opportunities. Clothes mean nothing until someone lives in them.

Contact us: [email protected]

© Copyright - Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv