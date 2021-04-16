5.8 C
Friday, April 16, 2021
Companies Joining and Leaving Indices

By S. Jack Heffernan Ph.D
S&P Dow Jones Indices will make the following changes to the S&P 500, S&P MidCap 400, and S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the open of trading on Tuesday, April 20:

  • S&P MidCap 400 constituent PTC Inc. (NASD:PTC) will replace Varian Medical Systems Inc. (NYSE:VAR) in the S&P 500, and Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASD:LSCC) will replace PTC in the S&P MidCap 400. Siemens Healthineers AG (XETR: SHL) acquired Varian Medical Systems Inc. in a deal that closed today, April 15.
  • Progyny Inc. (NASD:PGNY) will replace Domtar Corp. (NYSE:UFS) in the S&P MidCap 400, and Domtar will replace NIC Inc. (NASD:EGOV) in the S&P SmallCap 600. S&P 500 constituent Tyler Technologies Inc. (NYSE:TYL) is acquiring NIC in a deal expected to close soon pending final conditions. Domtar has a market capitalization more representative of the small-cap market space.

Following is a summary of the changes that will take place prior to the open of trading on the effective date:

Effective DateIndex Name      ActionCompany NameTickerGICS Sector
April 20, 2021S&P 500AdditionPTCPTCInformation Technology
S&P 500DeletionVarian Medical SystemsVARHealth Care
S&P MidCap 400AdditionLattice SemiconductorLSCCInformation Technology
S&P MidCap 400AdditionProgynyPGNYHealth Care
S&P MidCap 400DeletionPTCPTCInformation Technology
S&P MidCap 400DeletionDomtarUFSMaterials
S&P SmallCap 600AdditionDomtarUFSMaterials
S&P SmallCap 600DeletionNICEGOVInformation Technology

For more information about S&P Dow Jones Indices, please visit www.spdji.com

ABOUT S&P DOW JONES INDICES

S&P Dow Jones Indices is the largest global resource for essential index-based concepts, data and research, and home to iconic financial market indicators, such as the S&P 500® and the Dow Jones Industrial Average®. More assets are invested in products based on our indices than products based on indices from any other provider in the world. Since Charles Dow invented the first index in 1884, S&P DJI has been innovating and developing indices across the spectrum of asset classes helping to define the way investors measure and trade the markets.

S&P Dow Jones Indices is a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI), which provides essential intelligence for individuals, companies, and governments to make decisions with confidence. For more information, visit www.spdji.com.

S. Jack Heffernan Ph.D

CEO at HEFFX
S. Jack Heffernan Ph.D. Funds Manager at HEFFX holds a Ph.D. in Economics and brings with him over 25 years of trading experience in Asia and hands on experience in Venture Capital, he has been involved in several start ups that have seen market capitalization over $500m and 1 that reach a peak market cap of $15b. He has managed and overseen start ups in Mining, Shipping, Technology and Financial Services.
S. Jack Heffernan Ph.Dhttps://www.shayneheffernan.com
