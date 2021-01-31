Making Fasting Easy

#health #fasting #antiaging

Contrary to popular belief, fasting does not have to be difficult or painful.

Key dietary principles for losing excess weight and keeping it off include getting at least 50% or more of your daily calories from healthy fats, eating the right type and amount of protein, avoiding inflammatory foods, and having periods of time when you fast meaning abstain from food

A primary benefit of fasting is that it makes your body better at making energy. This in turn has several benefits, 1 of which is improved blood sugar regulation, which will allow you to stave off insulin resistance, Type 2 diabetes and all the diseases of aging associated with that issue.

Fasting is antiaging because it improves autophagy in your mitochondria and cells

A simple way that will make fasting easier is to raise your ketone level with black mycotoxin-free (mold) coffee, with or without added grass fed butter. I learned about it in Mongolia, 20 yrs ago, it is delicious.

Another fasting trick is to make sure you are getting enough prebiotic fiber. Adding prebiotics to morning coffee is compatible with fasting and will prevent hunger.

Dave Asprey, a Silicon Valley entrepreneur, founder and CEO of bulletproof.com, discusses how ketones may be useful against COVID-19. In his latest book, “Fast This Way: Burn Fat, Heal Inflammation, and Eat Like the High-Performing Human You Were Meant to Be” he covers the above list in great depth. In addition to everything already mentioned, his book also includes information about intermittent hypoxic training and breathing exercises.

“What we know now, and what is in ‘Fast This Way,’ is that when you show your body that it will be required to regularly go without something it thinks it needs, you walk away from that as a stronger person.

“Your willpower is stronger, but more importantly, your cells are stronger, and then they will give you more energy all the time. And, going from a 300-pound tired, fat, uncomfortable guy to where I am now, even though I’m 48, if I could do it, I think anyone could do it,” Mr. Asprey says.

Eat healthy, Be healthy, Live lively