Major Social Media Platforms Now Connected To Crypto

Facebook and Instagram announce that users will now be able to connect their Crypto wallets to the platforms. This allows users to directly sharre their NFTs and recieve payments directly to their wallet.

Mark Zuckerberg back in May, 2022, annouced that the company was introducing a new way for individuals to use NFTs and other crypto-based tools to provide unique experiences, connect with their audiences, and receive a direct income from their work, without the need for third parties.

Meta Stated, “At Meta, we’re looking at what creators are already doing across our technologies in order to improve the experience, help them create more monetization opportunities, and bring NFTs to a broader audience.“

How to connect your wallet:

To connect to social media platforms, where the user or content creator holds their NFTs, people need to check if Facebook and Instagram support their wallets. At the time of writing, the platforms offer support for Ethereum, Polygon, and the Flow Network.

The social media platform also provides support for third-party wallets, such as the Trust Wallet, the Coinbase Wallet, the Dapper Wallet, and the MetaMask wallet. The latter is one of the most popular as it offers users a browser extension that allows them to easily connect with Facebook, Instagram, and other platforms.