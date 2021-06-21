Maintaining Healthy Eyes in This Digital World

#eyes #health #digital #computer #screens

“Our eyes are the Windows to the World, look after them” — Paul Ebeling

Viewing a computer or digital screen makes the eyes work harder. As a result, the unique characteristics and high visual demands of computer and digital screen viewing make many individuals susceptible to the development of vision-related symptoms.

Uncorrected vision problems can increase the severity of eyestrain symptoms.

Viewing a computer or digital screen is different than reading a printed page, the presence of glare and reflections on the screen can make viewing difficult.

Viewing distances and angles used for this type of work are also often different from those commonly used for other reading or writing tasks. As a result, the eye focusing and eye movement requirements for digital screen viewing can place additional demands on the visual system.

Plus, the presence of vision problems can often significantly affect comfort and performance at a computer or while using other digital screen devices. Uncorrected or under corrected vision problems are major contributing factors to computer-related eyestrain and disease.

Computer vision problems occur because the visual demands of the task exceed the visual abilities of the individual to comfortably perform them. At greatest risk for developing problems are those persons who spend 2 or more continuous hours at a computer or using a digital screen daily.

The most common symptoms associated with digital eyestrain are:

Headaches.

Blurred vision.

Dry eyes that can lead to macular degeneration.

Neck and shoulder pain.

These symptoms may be caused by:

Poor lighting.

Glare on a digital screen.

Improper viewing distances.

Poor seating posture.

Uncorrected vision problems.

A combination of these factors.

The extent to which people experience visual symptoms depends on the level of their visual abilities and the amount of time spent looking at a digital screen.

Uncorrected vision problems can all contribute to the development of visual symptoms when using a computer or digital screen device.

Many of the visual symptoms experienced by users are temporary and will decline after stopping computer work or use of the digital device.

But, some individuals experience continued reduced visual abilities even after stopping work at a computer. If nothing is done to address the cause of the problem, the symptoms will continue to recur and may worsen with future digital screen use.

Solutions to digital screen-related vision problems are varied. However, they can usually be alleviated by obtaining regular eye care and making changes in how the screen is viewed.

In some cases, individuals who do not require the use of eyeglasses for other daily activities may benefit from glasses prescribed specifically for computer use. In addition, persons already wearing glasses may find their current prescription does not provide optimal vision for viewing a computer.

Eyeglasses or contact lenses prescribed for general use may not be adequate for computer work. Lenses prescribed to meet the unique visual demands of computer viewing may be needed. Special lens designs, lens powers or lens tints or coatings may help to maximize visual abilities and comfort.

Regular eye examinations and proper viewing habits can help to prevent and/or reduce the development of the symptoms associated computer vision problems.

Tell your doctor about job tasks and measure on-the-job sight distances. Accurate information will help get the best vision improvement. Patients may benefit from 1 of the new lens designs made specifically for computer work.

Eye Care is Key!

Eat healthy, Be healthy, Live Lively