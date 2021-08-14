Magnitude 7.2 earthquake in Haiti #haitiearthquake

At least 29 people have died following a magnitude 7.2 earthquake in Haiti. The death toll is a provisional figure and will likely rise, as buildings in several towns were leveled.
The magnitude 7.2 #earthquake that has hit #Haiti has been devastating. Many casualties are feared. Our ACT Haiti Forum is receiving distressing images. Warning: images can be upsetting. #haitiearthquake pic.twitter.com/z6HTGJIfif— ACT Alliance (@ACTAlliance) August 14, 2021
Haitian civil protection official Jerry Chandler announced the death toll in a press conference on Saturday, hours after a magnitude 7.2 earthquake shook the island nation’s southern peninsula.
According to Hervil Cherubin who leads @Heifer in #Haiti a lot of people left their homes to avoid injury but some were still eating inside, at church & school. Team is now concerned about aftershocks #haitiearthquake (photo: Jose Flécher) pic.twitter.com/nik9xL2RgQ— Pierre Ferrari (@HeiferCEO) August 14, 2021
“There are deaths I confirm but I do not yet have the precise balance sheet,” Chandler told reporters.