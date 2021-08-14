Magnitude 7.2 earthquake in Haiti #haitiearthquake

At least 29 people have died following a magnitude 7.2 earthquake in Haiti. The death toll is a provisional figure and will likely rise, as buildings in several towns were leveled.

Haitian civil protection official Jerry Chandler announced the death toll in a press conference on Saturday, hours after a magnitude 7.2 earthquake shook the island nation’s southern peninsula.

According to Hervil Cherubin who leads @Heifer in #Haiti a lot of people left their homes to avoid injury but some were still eating inside, at church & school. Team is now concerned about aftershocks #haitiearthquake (photo: Jose Flécher) pic.twitter.com/nik9xL2RgQ — Pierre Ferrari (@HeiferCEO) August 14, 2021

“There are deaths I confirm but I do not yet have the precise balance sheet,” Chandler told reporters.