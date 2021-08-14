30.1 C
New York
Saturday, August 14, 2021
spot_img
HomeHeadline News
FeaturedHeadline News

Magnitude 7.2 earthquake in Haiti #haitiearthquake

By S. Jack Heffernan Ph.D

At least 29 people have died following a magnitude 7.2 earthquake in Haiti. The death toll is a provisional figure and will likely rise, as buildings in several towns were leveled.

Haitian civil protection official Jerry Chandler announced the death toll in a press conference on Saturday, hours after a magnitude 7.2 earthquake shook the island nation’s southern peninsula. 

“There are deaths I confirm but I do not yet have the precise balance sheet,” Chandler told reporters.

Previous articleThe Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance Live Streaming
S. Jack Heffernan Ph.Dhttps://www.knightsbridgelaw.com
S. Jack Heffernan Ph.D. Funds Manager at HEFFX holds a Ph.D. in Economics and brings with him over 25 years of trading experience in Asia and hands on experience in Venture Capital, he has been involved in several start ups that have seen market capitalization over $500m and 1 that reach a peak market cap of $15b. He has managed and overseen start ups in Mining, Shipping, Technology and Financial Services.

Related Articles

Stay Connected

15,334FansLike
43,300FollowersFollow
2,855SubscribersSubscribe
- Advertisement -spot_img

Latest Articles

Load more

Contact us: [email protected]

© Copyright 2021 LiveTradingNews.com