Magnitude 4.6 earthquake shakes buildings in Los Angeles

by S. Jack Heffernan Ph.D
Los Angeles, situated in Southern California, is notorious for its seismic activity due to its location near several active fault lines, most notably the San Andreas Fault. Throughout its history, the city has experienced numerous earthquakes, some of which have caused significant damage and loss of life. Here’s an overview of notable earthquakes in Los Angeles:

  1. 1812 San Juan Capistrano Earthquake: Although not directly in Los Angeles, this earthquake, estimated to have a magnitude of around 7.5, affected the region and is considered one of the largest historical earthquakes in Southern California.
  2. 1857 Fort Tejon Earthquake: This earthquake, with an estimated magnitude of 7.9, ruptured the southern part of the San Andreas Fault. Although Los Angeles was less developed at the time, it still experienced significant shaking.
  3. 1933 Long Beach Earthquake: Also known as the Long Beach Quake, it struck on March 10, 1933, with a magnitude of 6.4. It caused widespread damage, particularly to school buildings, resulting in 120 casualties and prompting significant changes in building codes and seismic safety measures.
  4. 1971 San Fernando Earthquake: This earthquake, occurring on February 9, 1971, had a magnitude of 6.6. Centered near the San Fernando Valley, it caused widespread damage, including collapsed buildings and infrastructure damage. The earthquake resulted in 65 fatalities and thousands of injuries.
  5. 1987 Whittier Narrows Earthquake: With a magnitude of 5.9, this earthquake struck on October 1, 1987. Although it was relatively moderate, it caused several deaths and widespread damage, particularly to older structures and infrastructure.
  6. 1994 Northridge Earthquake: Among the most destructive earthquakes in U.S. history, the Northridge Earthquake occurred on January 17, 1994, with a magnitude of 6.7. Centered in the San Fernando Valley, it caused extensive damage to buildings, freeways, and infrastructure. The earthquake resulted in 57 fatalities and over 8,700 injuries.
  7. 2014 South Napa Earthquake: While not in Los Angeles, this earthquake, with a magnitude of 6.0, serves as a reminder of the seismic risk in California. It struck the Napa Valley region on August 24, 2014, causing damage to buildings, infrastructure, and vineyards.

These earthquakes, along with numerous smaller tremors, highlight the ongoing seismic hazard faced by Los Angeles and the broader Southern California region. As such, earthquake preparedness, resilient infrastructure, and public awareness remain crucial aspects of life in Los Angeles.

