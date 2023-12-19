Monday, December 18, 2023
@Copyright 2022 - All Right Reserved.
Home AsiaChina Earthquake Rocks Northwest China 86 Dead
ChinaEarthquakeFeaturedFeaturedHeadline News

Earthquake Rocks Northwest China 86 Dead

by S. Jack Heffernan Ph.D
written by S. Jack Heffernan Ph.D
Earthquake

At least 86 people have lost their lives and 96 more are injured after a powerful earthquake jolted northwest China’s Gansu Province late Monday evening, according to state broadcaster CCTV. The temblor, measuring 5.9 on the Richter scale according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS), triggered widespread panic and sent rescue teams scrambling into action.

The epicenter of the quake struck approximately 23 miles west northwest of Linxia Chengguanzhen, at a shallow depth of just over 6 miles. This shallow depth likely amplified the shaking, with the USGS assessing the potential for extensive economic damage as “probable and likely widespread.” The provincial capital of Lanzhou, located roughly 60 miles away, also felt the tremors.

Chinese state media Xinhua reports the immediate deployment of rescue personnel, including officials from local emergency management and fire departments. Their focus lies on locating survivors amidst the rubble and providing urgent medical aid to the injured.

The tragedy adds another layer of hardship to a region already facing challenges. Gansu has historically been prone to earthquakes, with a devastating 7.8-magnitude tremor claiming thousands of lives in 2008.

As rescue efforts continue, the full extent of the damage and the number of casualties are still being assessed. This unfolding tragedy underscores the need for robust disaster preparedness and response mechanisms in earthquake-prone regions.

Here are some key takeaways:

  • Powerful earthquake hit Gansu Province in northwest China on Monday evening.
  • At least 86 people confirmed dead, 96 injured.
  • Shallow depth of quake likely caused widespread damage.
  • Rescue teams deployed to locate survivors and provide medical assistance.
  • Tragedy highlights the need for disaster preparedness in earthquake-prone regions.

This is a developing story, and further updates will be provided as they become available.tunesharemore_vertadd_photo_alternate

User Avatar

S. Jack Heffernan Ph.D. Economist at Knightsbridge holds a Ph.D. in Economics and brings with him over 40 years of trading experience in Asia and hands on experience in Venture Capital, he has been involved in several start ups that have seen market capitalization over $500m and 1 that reach a peak market cap of $15b. He has managed and overseen start ups in Crypto, Mining, Shipping, Technology and Financial Services.

You may also like

Bitcoin and Gold are Your Life Rafts in a Sea of US...

Finding Winning Stocks in a Market on the Rise $MSFT $SNOW $AMZN

Why Knightsbridge Sees Opportunity in U.S. Gold Miners $NEM $GOLD $FCX

AI Headlines: Intel Unveils Chips, Nvidia Slips, Meta Eyes Search $INTC $NVDA...

The Fed’s Early Rate Drop: A Boon for #Bitcoin and Gold $GOLD...

Knightsbridge Remains Upbeat on Thailand’s Economic Future

logo-white

Your Trusted Source for Capital Markets & Related News

Latest Articles

Earthquake Rocks Northwest China 86 Dead
Bitcoin and Gold are Your Life Rafts in a Sea of US Dollars
Finding Winning Stocks in a Market on the Rise $MSFT $SNOW $AMZN

© 2023 LiveTradingNews.com – For The Traders, By The Traders – All Right Reserved.

Facebook Twitter Instagram Linkedin
The information contained on this website shall not be construed as (i) an offer to purchase or sell, or the solicitation of an offer to purchase or sell, any securities or services, (ii) investment, legal, business or tax advice or an offer to provide such advice, or (iii) a basis for making any investment decision. An offering may only be made upon a qualified investor’s receipt not via this website of formal materials from the Knightsbridge an offering memorandum and subscription documentation (“offering materials”). In the case of any inconsistency between the information on this website and any such offering materials, the offering materials shall control. Securities shall not be offered or sold in any jurisdiction in which such offer or sale would be unlawful unless the requirements of the applicable laws of such jurisdiction have been satisfied. Any decision to invest in securities must be based solely upon the information set forth in the applicable offering materials, which should be read carefully by qualified investors prior to investing. An investment with Knightsbridge is not suitable or desirable for all investors; investors may lose all or a portion of the capital invested. Investors may be required to bear the financial risks of an investment for an indefinite period of time. Qualified investors are urged to consult with their own legal, financial and tax advisors before making any investment. Knightsbridge is a private investment firm that offers investment services to Qualified Investors, Members and Institutions ONLY. Qualified Investors are defined as individuals who have met those Qualifications in the relevant jurisdictions. Members are defined as individuals who have been accepted into the Knightsbridge membership program. Institutions are defined as entities such as banks, pension funds, and hedge funds. If you are not a Qualified Investor, Member or Institution, you are not eligible to invest with Knightsbridge. All investments involve risk, and there is no guarantee of profit. You may lose some or all of your investment. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Knightsbridge is not a registered investment advisor, and this disclaimer should not be construed as investment advice. Please consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions. By accessing this website, you agree to the terms of this disclaimer. Thank you for your interest in Knightsbridge.