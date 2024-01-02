Monday, January 1, 2024
@Copyright 2022 - All Right Reserved.
Home 2024 Bitcoin in the Post-Halving Era
2024AIArtificial IntelligenceBinanceBitcoinBitcoin TechnicalsBlockchainCryptoDeFIDigital AssetsEconomyEducationFinance BlocksHeadline NewsKNIGHTSKnights FBXKnightsbridgeKXCOOpinionShayne HeffernanShayne HeffernanShayne Heffernan on InvestmentsSovereign IndividualStrategyWeb3

Bitcoin in the Post-Halving Era

by S. Jack Heffernan Ph.D
written by S. Jack Heffernan Ph.D

The specter of the next Bitcoin halving, scheduled for April 2024, looms large on the horizon, casting a long shadow over the cryptocurrency landscape. This event, which reduces the issuance of new Bitcoin by half every four years, is historically associated with significant price surges. However, in the current market turmoil, coupled with the imminent launch of the much-anticipated Bitcoin Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF), the potential impact becomes even more intriguing.

Knightsbridge, your trusted guide in navigating the intricacies of the global wealth landscape, closely examines this evolving narrative. We believe the confluence of these two factors – the halving and the ETF launch – could trigger a demand shock in the Bitcoin market, with repercussions extending far beyond the digital asset class.

The Halving: A Supply Squeeze Fueling Demand

Bitcoin’s finite supply, capped at 21 million, is a cornerstone of its appeal. The halving mechanism further amplifies this scarcity, essentially putting the brakes on the issuance of new coins. This, in theory, creates a scenario where demand outpaces supply, driving up prices. Historically, the three previous halvings have coincided with explosive rallies, with Bitcoin appreciating by an average of 1,464% in the subsequent 12 months.

The ETF: Institutional Floodgates Opening

Further adding fuel to the fire is the potential arrival of the Bitcoin ETF. With regulatory hurdles finally clearing, the stage is set for the much-awaited entry of institutional investors into the Bitcoin market. This influx of fresh capital, previously hesitant due to regulatory uncertainties, could significantly amplify the demand surge triggered by the halving.

Knightsbridge Paints a Cautiously Optimistic Picture

While acknowledging the potential for a dramatic price surge, Knightsbridge advocates a cautious approach, mindful of the inherent volatility of the cryptocurrency market. We recognize the possibility of short-term corrections and believe a disciplined, long-term perspective is crucial for success.

Knightsbridge Bitcoin Savings: Planting the Seeds of Wealth

In line with this philosophy, Knightsbridge offers the Bitcoin Savings product, a secure and convenient way to begin building your Bitcoin portfolio. Through our expertly curated platform, you can automatically allocate a portion of your fiat holdings into Bitcoin on a regular basis, benefiting from dollar-cost averaging and mitigating the risks associated with market timing.

The upcoming halving and the Bitcoin ETF launch present a unique opportunity for savvy investors. Knightsbridge, with its deep understanding of the market and unwavering commitment to your financial well-being, stands ready to guide you through this exciting chapter in the evolution of Bitcoin.

Shayne Heffernan

User Avatar

S. Jack Heffernan Ph.D. Economist at Knightsbridge holds a Ph.D. in Economics and brings with him over 40 years of trading experience in Asia and hands on experience in Venture Capital, he has been involved in several start ups that have seen market capitalization over $500m and 1 that reach a peak market cap of $15b. He has managed and overseen start ups in Crypto, Mining, Shipping, Technology and Financial Services.

You may also like

Penrose Tiling: The Mesmerizing Mathematical Patterns of Sir Roger Penrose

2024: Experience the Magic of Bangkok

China’s Future Industries: Shining Bright with Potential, Powered by Innovation

Asteroid Apophis Could Hit Earth in 2029

Has the Celebrity Craze Usurped True Fashion? A Look at the Shifting...

Why 2024 Could Send Shockwaves Through the US Economy (and Knightsbridge Offers...

logo-white

Your Trusted Source for Capital Markets & Related News

Latest Articles

Bitcoin in the Post-Halving Era
Penrose Tiling: The Mesmerizing Mathematical Patterns of Sir Roger Penrose
2024: Experience the Magic of Bangkok

© 2023 LiveTradingNews.com – For The Traders, By The Traders – All Right Reserved.

Facebook Twitter Instagram Linkedin
The information contained on this website shall not be construed as (i) an offer to purchase or sell, or the solicitation of an offer to purchase or sell, any securities or services, (ii) investment, legal, business or tax advice or an offer to provide such advice, or (iii) a basis for making any investment decision. An offering may only be made upon a qualified investor’s receipt not via this website of formal materials from the Knightsbridge an offering memorandum and subscription documentation (“offering materials”). In the case of any inconsistency between the information on this website and any such offering materials, the offering materials shall control. Securities shall not be offered or sold in any jurisdiction in which such offer or sale would be unlawful unless the requirements of the applicable laws of such jurisdiction have been satisfied. Any decision to invest in securities must be based solely upon the information set forth in the applicable offering materials, which should be read carefully by qualified investors prior to investing. An investment with Knightsbridge is not suitable or desirable for all investors; investors may lose all or a portion of the capital invested. Investors may be required to bear the financial risks of an investment for an indefinite period of time. Qualified investors are urged to consult with their own legal, financial and tax advisors before making any investment. Knightsbridge is a private investment firm that offers investment services to Qualified Investors, Members and Institutions ONLY. Qualified Investors are defined as individuals who have met those Qualifications in the relevant jurisdictions. Members are defined as individuals who have been accepted into the Knightsbridge membership program. Institutions are defined as entities such as banks, pension funds, and hedge funds. If you are not a Qualified Investor, Member or Institution, you are not eligible to invest with Knightsbridge. All investments involve risk, and there is no guarantee of profit. You may lose some or all of your investment. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Knightsbridge is not a registered investment advisor, and this disclaimer should not be construed as investment advice. Please consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions. By accessing this website, you agree to the terms of this disclaimer. Thank you for your interest in Knightsbridge.