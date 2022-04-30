Luxury Automotive: Friends of the Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este

Dear Friend of the Concorso,



An inestimable tradition sustains the Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este. After all, the owners of exquisite and outstanding vehicles already came together in Cernobbio on the shores of Lake Como for the first time in 1929 in order to select and honour the most beautiful of them all.



Over the years and decades, the spirit of the event underwent huge change. However, both the elegance and the enthusiasm for the forms endured and today we are privileged to look back on the entire history of the automobile with its diverse and style-defining eras. There are more than 100 years between the oldest and the youngest models that will be presented at the contest played out in the grounds of the Grand Hotel Villa d’Este between 20th and 22nd May 2022.



The unique grandezza of this venue is a defining feature for each participant and each guest. Luxury and refined finesse are attributes that are naturally taken for granted here, without ever standing still. We are always striving to take the spirit of the Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este forward with new opportunities – this newsletter is part of that progress, along with our website and a variety of social media channels.



This brings us to a new and exciting option for you and we are delighted to invite you to its premiere today: the new Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este App. This will be your personal ticket to one of the world’s most exquisite automobile events.



The app provides you with versatile insights into all areas. It allows you to follow livestreams during the event and to be right at the centre of the action. You will be part of the legendary parades, you can experience the presentations of the awards and you can read all the exclusive reports. Our app will also keep you up to date on everything that happens on the ground at the Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este – with a wealth of facts, details and background information, the latest photographs, videos and exciting interviews. For example, on Sunday you can witness the exciting finale of this year’s Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este, which will also be one of the emotional high points: the award of the winner’s trophy Best of Show to the most outstanding vehicle taking part in the contest.



As a participant or guest at the event, you will benefit particularly from the smart support through the Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este App. You will receive information quickly and conveniently about each item on the programme, you can navigate round the event venue and after registration you will have the opportunity to vote in the various Public Referendums.



Turning to the future, when the 2022 edition of this blue-riband classic event in Cernobbio has entered the annals of history, the Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este App will lose none of its appeal. It will continue to present a profile featuring diversity and surprises while offering multifaceted reviews and always providing the latest information about the next event at first hand.



You can easily find the Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este App on your smartphone free of charge. Allow us to invite you to make use of these new opportunities and channels. We would be delighted to hear your constructive and honest assessment.



With our very best regards,

Your Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este Team