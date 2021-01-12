Lordstown Motors Stock News

#Lordstown Motors said that it now has more than 100,000 reservations for its upcoming Endurance electric pickup truck.

While the reservations are nonbinding, the total is a significant indication of interest in the truck, which is designed around the needs of commercial and government fleet operators. Lordstown said that the average order is for nearly 600 trucks.

Lordstown CEO Steve Burns with the company’s Endurance pickup. Burns says the company has received over 100,000 pre-orders for the electric pickup. Image source: Lordstown Motors.

The Endurance is a full-size electric pickup designed for fleet operation, with a claimed range of about 250 miles and a towing capacity of up to 7,500 pounds. The initial trucks will be configured as crew cabs with medium-length beds; other configurations may be introduced later on.

Short-term traders should pay closer attention to buy/sell arrows while intermediate/long-term traders should place greater emphasis on the Bullish or Bearish trend reflected in the lower ribbon.

Summary

Lordstown Motors is currently 71.6% above its 200-period moving average and is in a downward trend.

Volatility is extremely high when compared to the average volatility over the last 10 periods.

There is a good possibility that volatility will decrease and prices will stabilize in the near term.

Our volume indicators reflect volume flowing into and out of Lordstown Motors at a relatively equal pace (neutral).

Our trend forecasting oscillators are currently bearish on Lordstown Motors and have had this outlook for the last 16 periods.

Overall, the bias in prices is: Upwards.

A big white candle occurred.

This is generally considered bullish, as prices closed significantly higher than they opened.

If the candle appears when prices are “low,” it may be the first sign of a bottom.

If it occurs when prices are rebounding off of a support area (e.g., a moving average, trendline, or retracement level), the long white candle adds credibility to the support.

Similarly, if the candle appears during a breakout above a resistance area, the long white candle adds credibility to the breakout.

During the past 10 bars, there have been 6 white candles and 4 black candles for a net of 2 white candles. During the past 50 bars, there have been 22 white candles and 27 black candles for a net of 5 black candles.