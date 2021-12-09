2.6 C
New York
Thursday, December 9, 2021
spot_img
HomeCryptoBlockchain
CryptoBlockchainEthereum

Listing on Crypto Exchange Binance Boosts Active Trading

By Paul Ebeling

#binance #crypocurrency #token #stablecoin #altcoin #ether #governance #DApps #blockchain

$BICO $COIN $BNBUSD $KNIGHTSUSD

An Ethereum-based governance token is surging after being listed on crypto exchange giant Binance, not surprising”– Paul Ebeling

In an announcement, Binance says that the native governance token of Biconomy (BICO), a network that offers plug-and-play relayer infrastructure to developers and aims to economically connect users on DApps (decentralized applications) across different blockchains, will now be available for trading.

The news sent BICO’s price surging from a 7-day low of $5.65 to $7.78, a 37% increase. The altcoin has since stabilized and is exchanging hands at $6.18 at time of this writing.

BICO is working to solve lots of the issues associated with using Web 3.0, such as mandatory and volatile gas fees, the ability to only pay in Ethereum, and a long and complicated onboarding process that may turn away non-crypto savvy users. BICO holders can stake the token to earn awards and partake in the protocol’s governance.

“Almost every interaction with your DApp is a complex transaction for your users. In comparison to intuitive Web 2.0 products that people are used to, DApps can be extremely frustrating

Our aim is to make Web 3.0 products as intuitive and easy to use as legacy Web 2.0 products. Simplifying this transaction experience will be Key for decentralized projects to achieve any sort of adoption.

Thus, by solving key pain points at the crypto transactional layer, we are on a mission to simplify Web 3.0 experiences that will drive mass adoption.”

Binance’s announcement comes on the heels of rival crypto exchange Coinbase listing the token last wk, also causing the altcoin to rally.

Have a prosperous day, Keep the Faith!

Previous articleStocks Consolidate, Gold Dips, USD Strengthens
Paul Ebeling
Paul A. Ebeling, a polymath, excels, in diverse fields of knowledge Including Pattern Recognition Analysis in Equities, Commodities and Foreign Exchange, and he is the author of "The Red Roadmaster's Technical Report on the US Major Market Indices, a highly regarded, weekly financial market commentary. He is a philosopher, issuing insights on a wide range of subjects to over a million cohorts. An international audience of opinion makers, business leaders, and global organizations recognize Ebeling as an expert.   

Related Articles

Stay Connected

15,334FansLike
43,300FollowersFollow
2,855SubscribersSubscribe
- Advertisement -spot_img

Latest Articles

Load more

Contact us: [email protected]

© Copyright 2021 LiveTradingNews.com