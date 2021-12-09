Listing on Crypto Exchange Binance Boosts Active Trading

#binance #crypocurrency #token #stablecoin #altcoin #ether #governance #DApps #blockchain

“An Ethereum-based governance token is surging after being listed on crypto exchange giant Binance, not surprising”– Paul Ebeling

In an announcement, Binance says that the native governance token of Biconomy (BICO), a network that offers plug-and-play relayer infrastructure to developers and aims to economically connect users on DApps (decentralized applications) across different blockchains, will now be available for trading.

The news sent BICO’s price surging from a 7-day low of $5.65 to $7.78, a 37% increase. The altcoin has since stabilized and is exchanging hands at $6.18 at time of this writing.

BICO is working to solve lots of the issues associated with using Web 3.0, such as mandatory and volatile gas fees, the ability to only pay in Ethereum, and a long and complicated onboarding process that may turn away non-crypto savvy users. BICO holders can stake the token to earn awards and partake in the protocol’s governance.

“Almost every interaction with your DApp is a complex transaction for your users. In comparison to intuitive Web 2.0 products that people are used to, DApps can be extremely frustrating

Our aim is to make Web 3.0 products as intuitive and easy to use as legacy Web 2.0 products. Simplifying this transaction experience will be Key for decentralized projects to achieve any sort of adoption.

Thus, by solving key pain points at the crypto transactional layer, we are on a mission to simplify Web 3.0 experiences that will drive mass adoption.”

Binance’s announcement comes on the heels of rival crypto exchange Coinbase listing the token last wk, also causing the altcoin to rally.

