Larneuk the Little Farm with Big Results

By on

Larneuk the Little Farm with Big Results

There is no doubt Larneuk has been building it’s place in the Australian racing scene and over the last couple of years the Euroa based Stud has been producing some exceptional winners.

Wolves, Wanaroo, Paris Pike, Lady Solly, Rocket Tiger, Tarcoola Diva, King of Hastings, Larneuk has been on fire this year with horses bred or raised at the farm

Cluster, Wolf Cry and O’lonhro have been producing plenty of winners, and the farm just keeps improving year after year.

Have a look for yourself….

  #AdinThompson, #AllenAClark, #CENTAUR, #cluster, #doomben, #GENERALWOLFFE, #GordonRichards, #Morphetville, #NikkiBurke, #QUALITYDIAMOND, #ROCKETTIGER, #Rockhampton, #RonaldCameron, #RoyalRandwick, #ScottSpackman, #SPINOLABAY, #WAdavila, #WOLFCRY, #YarraValley, #zoffany

Larneuk the Little Farm with Big Results added by on
View all posts by S. Jack Heffernan Ph.D →

The following two tabs change content below.
My Twitter profileMy Facebook profileMy Google+ profileMy LinkedIn profileMy Instagram profile

S. Jack Heffernan Ph.D

CEO at HEFFX
S. Jack Heffernan Ph.D. Funds Manager at HEFFX holds a Ph.D. in Economics and brings with him over 25 years of trading experience in Asia and hands on experience in Venture Capital, he has been involved in several start ups that have seen market capitalization over $500m and 1 that reach a peak market cap of $15b. He has managed and overseen start ups in Mining, Shipping, Technology and Financial Services.
My Twitter profileMy Facebook profileMy Google+ profileMy LinkedIn profileMy Instagram profile

Latest posts by S. Jack Heffernan Ph.D (see all)

Related posts:

  1. The Victorian Cluster that is Good News
  2. Wolf Cry Impresses with 1st Crop at Larneuk