Larneuk the Little Farm with Big Results

There is no doubt Larneuk has been building it’s place in the Australian racing scene and over the last couple of years the Euroa based Stud has been producing some exceptional winners.
Wolves, Wanaroo, Paris Pike, Lady Solly, Rocket Tiger, Tarcoola Diva, King of Hastings, Larneuk has been on fire this year with horses bred or raised at the farm
Cluster, Wolf Cry and O’lonhro have been producing plenty of winners, and the farm just keeps improving year after year.
Have a look for yourself….
LADY SOLLY took out Heat 13 of the 55 Sec Challenge @TheValley last night for jockey Dean Holland and Warrnambool trainer @ajchambers25. By @larneuk sire O’LONHRO, the mare was bred by Victoria’s C Rentessis. Congratulations! pic.twitter.com/idAKdgYxMb— TBV (@vicbreeders) February 12, 2021
Starting at $13, I’M TELLING YA won the last @FlemingtonVRC today for jockey @JyeMcNeil and trainers @YargiRacing. Bred by @larneuk & by @ChatswoodStud sire REWARD FOR EFFORT, the gelding was a 2015 @inglis_sales Premier Sale graduate for Torquay’s Tara Farm. Congratulations! pic.twitter.com/qsrlDQ95dT— TBV (@vicbreeders) February 13, 2021
VIC 1st season sire WOLF CRY scored his 1st Australian winner today with GENERAL WOLFFE @BrisRacingClub by 5.5L. He’s 1 of 29 live foals from his sire’s first crop. Wolf Cry's only other runner to date is the Group2 placed Wolves. Wolf Cry stands @larneuk. Congratulations! https://t.co/8REcPJkdz7— TBV (@vicbreeders) February 11, 2021
That's how you like them to win, Paris Pike demolished the field in Race 1 at Sale. Well done @GregEurell @larneuk pic.twitter.com/mglcDh3HrG— Knightsbridge (@KBloodstock) February 12, 2021
#GENERALWOLFFE 2C Wolf Cry x Hypernova(High Chaparral) clears away for convincing win over 1200m at #Doomben Qld for Hendra Tr #RonaldCameron & Jk #AdinThompson..#WOLFCRY @larneuk pic.twitter.com/vkmobsGBiK— CLUSTER FILLY 2019 (@CLUSTERFILLY) February 11, 2021
At just her third start the @GriffithsdeKock trained 3yo filly Russian By (Cluster) sat handy throughout at her first attempt at 2100m, pulling away to score by two and a half lengths on the line for connections. @Racing @dekock_m @larneuk @anz_news @TDNAusNZ @RacingInsider pic.twitter.com/6bYjCqo6tw— Michael Walker (@M_Walker_Jockey) February 2, 2021
As $1.85 favourite, TARCOOLA DIVA scored her second career win @saleturfclub today for jockey @CWilliamsJockey and trainer @geerielly. Bred by Mr K Williams, the filly is by @larneuk sire CLUSTER. Congratulations to all connections! pic.twitter.com/VkMVhW1Hiu— TBV (@vicbreeders) January 31, 2021
#QUALITYDIAMOND 4M Cluster x Asufas(Elusive Quality) leads from barrier to post for decisive win at #YarraValley Vic for Cranbourne Tr #NikkiBurke @BurkeNikkiburke & Jk @bennallen44 ..#CLUSTER @larneuk pic.twitter.com/SMlnROGAxz— CLUSTER FILLY 2019 (@CLUSTERFILLY) January 13, 2021
THE FIRST OF MAY (#Zoffany) gives @TommyBerry21 @tabcomau Highway double! pic.twitter.com/vGq49YKKrj— Ashlea Brennan (@ashbrennanphoto) January 23, 2021
#CENTAUR 4G Cluster x Naughty Date(Northern Meteor) makes all to win 1600m at #Rockhampton Qld for Tr #AllenAClark & Jk #WAdavila ..#CLUSTER @larneuk pic.twitter.com/SmwD3NsBsr— CLUSTER FILLY 2019 (@CLUSTERFILLY) January 7, 2021
#ROCKETTIGER ("Eddy") 2G Cluster x Takook(Keltrice) proves too tough over 1100m at #RoyalRandwick to win 2YO Plate (($122k) taking earnings to $70k for Wagga Wagga Tr #ScottSpackman https://t.co/e66nDtNOPG & Jk @Kathy_ohara ..#CLUSTER @larneuk @2020 @MurdochNeville @geerielly pic.twitter.com/bLSTAONyXm— CLUSTER FILLY 2019 (@CLUSTERFILLY) December 26, 2020
#SPINOLABAY 3F Cluster x Jaalippy(Foxhound) just fails to catch winner on debut at #Morphetville over 1050m..exciting prospect for #GordonRichards @racing_gordon @larneuk @MurdochNeville @geerielly pic.twitter.com/LdSiAsFbq4— CLUSTER FILLY 2019 (@CLUSTERFILLY) December 26, 2020
