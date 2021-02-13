Flying By Private Jet

#luxury #travel #privat #jet

Across the board, whether the private aviation companies service international markets or specialize in domestic flights, US private jet travelers most often fly within the 50 states or to nearby international destinations in search of warmer weather.

COVID-related travel restrictions are influencing the data these stats are not far off from prior yrs, because jet travelers tend to fly private in a closer radius and 1st-class when heading to Europe or Asia.

These at the Top private jet destinations for US travelers, according to leading private aviation companies, as follows:

International

Mexico and the Caribbean

For jet companies working with primarily American travelers but who fly Internationally, Mexico and the Caribbean are Top destinations because of proximity. Air Partner says San José del Cabo is among the Top hubs for private jet travelers, while NetJets reports Cabo San Lucas as its 4th most popular international flight destination. Los Cabos, which takes in San José del Cabo and Cabo San Lucas, is 1 of the easiest private and commercial flights for Westcoast luxury travelers. The other Top private jet destinations in Mexico are Cancun and Puerto Vallarta.

A leading destination for Eastcoast travelers looking for a quick international escape, The Bahamas, specifically, Exumas and Nassau are a Top private aviation destination. NetJets most popular International route is to Nassau, and Air Partner reports private jets are frequently heading to the Bahamas this Summer, and called out Fowl Cay and Exumas as Top destinations.

Among other non-Bahamian Caribbean destinations, Bermuda and St. Barths are prime destinations for private jet travelers. After Nassau, Bermuda is NetJets’ Top international flight destination. Beyond The Bahamas and St. Barths, St. John, St. Maarten, and St. Croix are also Top Caribbean destinations for US private jet travelers, according to data from NetJets and Air Partner.

In the US

Aspen, Colorado

Aspen is 1 of the Top 3 private jet destinations for most aviation companies we spoke to. Across the board, Winter and Summer Aspen is a Top getaway for those flying private. Sentient Jet reported Aspen as it’s Top destination, And NetJets reports that flights to Aspen are primarily pleasure travel rather than business travel. While Aspen is the most popular Colorado destination, especially for travelers from the Southeast and Westcoast, Eagle and Denver are also Top private jet destinations in Colorado.

West Palm Beach, Florida

West Palm Beach, Florida is an iconic private jet destination, it is the most flown to destination for NetJets. In terms of travel patterns, Set Jet reports that New York City to West Palm Beach is very popular. And Sentient Jet reports that Northeast to Southeast flights are their single most popular migration pattern. West Palm is a leisure destination for luxury travelers, most private fliers make the trip for pleasure over business.

Nantucket, Massachusetts

Sentient Jet reports Nantucket as its 5th most popular private jet destination with passengers typically coming from Florida or the Washington DC area. It ranks fourth for NetJets and in Tradewind Aviation’s Top 3 most popular destinations. Per NetJets’ data, those traveling to Nantucket do so primarily for pleasure rather than business. In addition to the allure of Nantucket, private fliers travel to Martha’s Vineyard regularly.

Las Vegas, Nevada

Set Jet reports flights from the Los Angeles area to Las Vegas is among the most popular private flights. And NetJets reports Las Vegas as a Key private jet destination too. The Westcoast luxury travelers often tend to stay closer to their coast, opting to fly private to places like Cabo San Lucas, Las Vegas, and Colorado, rather than Palm Beach, Martha’s Vineyard or New York City.

Have a healthy weekend, Keep the Faith!