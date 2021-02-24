Kyoto University Start Ups

Kyoto University, one of the highest research and educational institutes of Japan, has successfully achieved breakthrough innovations in science and technology. In order to accelerate the conversion from science to society, Kyoto University has been committed to supporting entrepreneurs to start businesses with cutting-edge technologies and inventions that they have discovered.

One of the initiatives that Kyoto University launched is an on-site laboratory on the campus of UC San Diego in 2019, which provides the university researchers with the resources that can be utilized to start business in the US.

Kyoto University has also launched an initiative to hold a showcase event titled “2nd Kyoto University Life Science Showcase @ UCSD 2021 (Online)” on March 2, 2021.

This showcase was made possible by the collaborations with the Japan External Trade Organization (JETRO) and the Foundation for Biomedical Research and Innovation at Kobe (FBRI).

The purpose of this showcase is to help scientists develop their technologies and launch their businesses internationally. This online event will introduce cutting-edge technologies and seeds in the life-sciences fields including pharmaceuticals, regenerative medicine, medical devices, diagnostics, and other categories.

Kyoto University has also decided to share this opportunity with other top ranked academic institutes in Japan. Therefore, startups rooted from other Japanese universities, resulting in 18 teams in total, will present their technologies and business plans in this showcase.

Presentations will cover novel small molecules, antibodies and siRNA with novel mechanisms of action, cell therapies as novel therapeutics for oncology, Alzheimer’s disease, and other diseases with unmet medical needs.

Novel technologies with iPS cells for respiratory diseases associated with COVID-19 and its novel diagnostic testing will also be presented in this showcase.

Prof. Masatoshi Hagiwara (Graduate School of Medicine, Kyoto University), who leads the initiative, says “We will bring innovative technologies invented in diverse universities in Japan. This will be an excellent opportunity for US investors, venture capitals or technology recruiters from pharmaceutical companies to discover promising startups. I hope we will have productive discussions and interactions between participants.”

“2nd Kyoto University Life Science Showcase @ UCSD 2021 (Online)”

Date: March 2. 2021, 1:00pm- 5:00pm [PST] / 4:00pm – 8:00pm [EST] / March 3. 2021, 6:00am – 10:00am [JST]

Venue: Online via Remo

Registration: Click below to reserve your Remo link by March 2 (Mon), 2021. No fee required.

ttps://sites.google.com/kuhp.kyoto-u.ac.jp/kuls2021-in-english/home