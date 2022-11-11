KXCO Safe from FTX, Binance

KXCO Statement on FTX, Binance

KXCO and our ecosystem’s currency $FBX board have been watching the developments at FTX and Binance with interest.

KXCO have no exposure to the current FTX, Binance situation and believe the impact on the Crypto market will continue to create uncertainty for the months ahead. Much like 3AC and Celsius the initial direct hit will be followed by collateral damage as firms exposed to the failed entities begin to collapse, the domino effect takes time to play out.

The lack of confidence and the falling Crypto prices will slow the entire industry, $FBX has seen a dip but that has sped the buyback KXCO implemented once the takeover was complete.

On a more positive note the failures at these firms have highlighted the strengths of KXCO:

Some of the strategies we have seen as 3AC, Celsius and Alameda unraveled have highlighted that “Crypto” has reinvented nothing, the traditional rules of risk management are still the rules that need to be in place in the Crypto world.

The KXCO Trade Desk is a leading principal trading firm. they act as a trusted partner for institutions and individuals globally looking to deploy their capital and/or enhance their liquidity. they create strategies to help you optimize your unique investment objectives. KXCO are uniquely capable of reaching across all asset classes from Crypto to FX, Equities and beyond.

KXCO play an important role in increasing the accessibility and liquidity of cryptocurrencies to traders, investors, and market participants around the world. The KXCO team offers its services to selected cryptocurrency projects through its proprietary KXCO Exchange and institutional grade trading programs that were built entirely in-house by our developers. Trade execution is performed by a mix of human interaction by our team of expert traders and computer programs built in-house following strict risk management principles.

KXCO spans the entire blockchain ecosystem ranging from a unique sophisticated blockchain with unique features (KXCO Armature™), to a Centralised-Decentralised-Exchange (KXCO Exchange) run by expert traders, to our own wallet, Metaverse and other services.

Built by a team of experienced traders, gaming specialists and IT engineers with an entrepreneurial spirit, the KXCO™ was founded in 2017 and built with a mission to create a unique ecosystem for the financial savvy user.

Our operations span across the entire blockchain value chain cantered around our proprietary KXCO™ Blockchain.

We operate on a continuous basis 24/7 with a presence around of the world.