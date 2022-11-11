Coinweb $CWEB a Gift under 0.02

Our recommendation on Coinweb $CWEB is buy under .022 the FTX meltdown has rattled the market and now you can get Coinweb $CWEB under .020 that is a gift you should not ignore.

The Chart would confirm that strong buy

Coinweb have just wrapped up a successful Token2049 event in London and are continuing to raise awareness around the world.

This gives Coinweb’s users access to blockchain’s immense benefits while mitigating individual platform risks and downsides 🫡 pic.twitter.com/M3muFAiVPT — Coinweb.io @ Token2049 (@CoinwebOfficial) November 9, 2022

Coinweb brochure @ Token2049

On an exit I would suggest watching both the market and the Staking unlocks. Token landscape & release schedules

Coinweb.io is a layer-2 cross-chain computation platform that began its journey in mid-2017. With an impressive line-up of team members and a board of advisors from the worlds of traditional technology, business, and blockchain, Coinweb believes they are solving some of the most critical problems that exist within distributed ledger technology today. Coinweb June Round up 🕸 “In June the commercial side of Coinweb have been working hard to pave the way for a massive push of content moving forward. The Litepaper has been finalised with both content as well as graphics and is ready for publication. In parallel to the Litepaper being drafted, we have been creating a number of 3D models explaining blockchain and how Coinweb improves and interacts with the technology. We will see a number of animation videos based on these 3D models which we will start to roll out in July. We are committed to educating the community and general public on how we will help enable the new era of Web 3.0.” 📝 Delay Graph and Information Market (https://medium.com/@Coinweb.io/the-coinweb-delay-graph-and-information-market-254283277f7f)📒 CWEB listed on Ledger Live (https://www.ledger.com/ledger-live)🧑‍🎓 Litepaper v1 completed (Link soon) 🐦 Twitter Giveaways Coinweb Quiz #1 (https://twitter.com/CoinwebOfficial/status/1538869061077319680)Coinweb Quiz #2 (https://twitter.com/CoinwebOfficial/status/1541761767696891907)🤖 Coinweb partners up with Singapore Web3 & Metaverse Week 2022 (https://www.web3con.info/) - Toby as Speaker 🎙 📺 Video Mentions 🇮🇩 BONGKAR MASA DEPAN ADOPSI MASAL BLOKCHAIN - COINWEB (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cro3bIoB7lg)🇻🇳 [Kiếm tiền thụ động] Làm thế nào để stake token Coinweb ($CWEB)? (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vDcZoPSu1Og)🌍 AMA 23rd - ID Crypto (https://idcryp.to/ama-recap-idcrypto-x-coinweb/)🦸‍♂️Team Expansion Oleksii - Senior Rust Developer Ivan - Rust Developer Ilya - Rust Developer Piret - Customer Service 🗞 Notable International Press 🇻🇳 Giải pháp xuyên chuỗi kết nối tới khắp các Blockchain (https://theblock101.com/coinweb-giai-phap-xuyen-chuoi-ket-noi-toi-khap-cac-blockchain)🇨🇳 Coinweb：区块链的下一个里程碑 (https://new.qq.com/sv1/qd/aoyou.html?cmsid=20220629A037BT00.html) | Coinweb 红雀社区 (https://finance.sina.com.cn/jjxw/2022-06-29/doc-imizmscu9331417.shtml) AMA 活动回顾 (https://finance.sina.com.cn/jjxw/2022-06-29/doc-imizmscu9331417.shtml)🇮🇩 - Coinweb Proyek yang Coba Atasi Kekurangan Layer 2 (https://coinvestasi.com/berita/coinweb-proyek-yang-coba-atasi-kekurangan-layer-2)💼 97M CWEB tokens staked (https://staking.coinweb.io/)🪟Booster Window: The countdown is coming… To the first CWEB staking booster window. Get ready to claim your share of [REDACTED] CWEB added to the boost poo