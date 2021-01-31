Knightsbridge Crypto Expansion

Leading Asian high-tech finance group Knightsbridge has expanded in to cryptocurrency, Knightsbridge, is announcing that it will start accepting customers from Asian markets that are allowed to avail themselves of their Marshall Islands brokerage.

The company will first begin accepting customers in selected jurisdictions, while further expansion is expected to continue in 2021. Whilst expanding its global reach, the company itself and its day-to-day operations will continue to be domiciled in global haven of the picturesque Marshall Islands

Bitcoin on the rise

Bitcoin has been in the limelight for over a decade now, rapidly expanding its scope of applications, and continuously rising in value. On January 8th 2021, Bitcoin hit a new milestone by surpassing $42,000 in value, proving that its popularity is steadily increasing.

Knightbridge aims to be one of the fastest and most hassle-free ways of buying Bitcoin. The broker supports all major funding types, whilst wallets are provided free of charge to its customers.

Due to the innovative use of electronic ID solutions, users from supported jurisdictions can set up their accounts in under five minutes – after which they can start trading Bitcoin immediately.

The company is known for bringing innovation into the DeFi space, being one of the first to make the Blockchain move.

Inevitably, one of their main priorities has been to follow all the latest cybersecurity standards and best practices, ensuring that the cryptocurrency and trading environment is safe and reliable for all users across the globe. This is, in part, due to the fact that the team behind the service is comprised of experienced lawyers, auditors and technologists from around the world.

Asia has been dominating the cryptocurrency market in the past couple of years, with financial giant SBI taking a lead. The company made a series of crypto moves recently including a planned 2022 launch of a digital exchange with Switzerland’s SIX, a partnership with Ripple and, most recently, the acquisition of U.K.-based cryptocurrency trading firm B2C2. Asia has been found to adopt blockchain technology much faster than many Western countries, incorporating innovations quickly and efficiently.

To support the rise in demand, Knightsbridge will apply its KYC and AML rules to customers from new Asian jurisdictions, with the main focus on security and compliance. AML/KYC policy stands for Anti-Money Laundering and Know Your Customer and was designed to prevent and mitigate possible risks of money laundering and terrorism financing.