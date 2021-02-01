Military Coup in Myanmar



Myanmar’s President Win Myint, de facto leader Aung San Suu Kyi and several high-profile officials have been detained.

The reported detentions of high-ranking officials came as the civilian government of Suu Kyi has been increasingly at odds with the powerful military, alleging fraud in the county’s November general elections that Suu Kyi’s governing party said it won in a landslide.

The newly-elected bicameral legislature, where the Suu Kyi-led NDL secured 396 seats out of 476, was to convene on Monday for the first time. During its inaugural session, the lawmakers were set to elect the new president and the vice presidents for the next five-year period. The result of the November vote dealt a blow to the military-backed Union Solidarity and Development Party, which had to contend with 33 seats.

There have been mounting concerns that the army could move to oust Suu Kyi out of power. The fears have been fueled by the recent statements from the military, known as the Tatmadaw, indicating they are not planning to give up on their election claims.

