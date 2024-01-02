Tuesday, January 2, 2024
Knightsbridge Affirms Buy Rating on Tesla Amidst Robust Q4 Deliveries and China Expansion

by S. Jack Heffernan Ph.D
In a recent announcement, Knightsbridge reaffirmed its buy rating on Tesla, the world’s premier electric vehicle manufacturer, following an impressive fourth-quarter performance that surpassed market expectations. With Tesla’s expanding footprint in China and the imminent changes in federal tax credits, the electric vehicle giant continues to demonstrate resilience and growth prospects.

Fourth-Quarter Deliveries Surpass Expectations

Tesla showcased its prowess by delivering a staggering 484,507 vehicles in the final quarter of the year. This figure exceeded the estimates of 473,253 units, as highlighted by a poll conducted by LSEG involving 14 analysts. Notably, this record-breaking performance was approximately 11% higher than the third quarter, a period where Tesla navigated challenges tied to assembly line upgrades for its revamped Model 3 sedan.

Impact of Federal Tax Credits and the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA)

The impending conclusion of federal tax credits for select Tesla models prompted a surge in deliveries, anticipating the Inflation Reduction Act’s stipulations. Specifically, rear-wheel drive and long-range variants of Tesla’s Model 3 compact sedan ceased to benefit from the $7,500 federal tax credits this year, aligning with the IRA’s updated battery material sourcing criteria.

Tesla’s Strategic Outlook and Projections

While Tesla successfully met its 2023 target of 1.8 million deliveries, it anticipates further growth, targeting 2.2 million vehicle deliveries this year—a commendable 22% increase. However, this growth rate is slightly tempered compared to the robust 38% growth witnessed in 2023.

Furthermore, Tesla’s diversified portfolio witnessed deliveries of 461,538 Model 3 cars and Model Y SUVs in Q4, complemented by approximately 23,000 units of other models. Amidst these figures, the avant-garde Cybertruck, launched with much fanfare, is poised to constitute a modest portion of Tesla’s deliveries this year. Elon Musk, Tesla’s visionary CEO, previously articulated aspirations of manufacturing roughly a quarter-million units of the Cybertruck by 2025.

Knightsbridge’s Stance and Tesla’s Expansion in China

Knightsbridge’s reaffirmed buy rating underscores Tesla’s formidable position in the electric vehicle landscape, bolstered by its robust performance metrics and strategic expansion initiatives. Particularly noteworthy is Tesla’s burgeoning presence in China, a critical market. As Tesla navigates the intricacies of global markets, Knightsbridge remains optimistic about its growth trajectory, positioning itself as a beacon of innovation and sustainability in the automotive sector.

In conclusion, Tesla’s recent achievements, coupled with its future-oriented strategies and market potential, reinforce Knightsbridge’s buy rating, emphasizing Tesla’s enduring appeal to investors attuned to the electric vehicle revolution.

Shayne Heffernan

S. Jack Heffernan Ph.D. Economist at Knightsbridge holds a Ph.D. in Economics and brings with him over 40 years of trading experience in Asia and hands on experience in Venture Capital, he has been involved in several start ups that have seen market capitalization over $500m and 1 that reach a peak market cap of $15b. He has managed and overseen start ups in Crypto, Mining, Shipping, Technology and Financial Services.

