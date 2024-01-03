Day Ahead: Markets Take a Breather $QQQ $SPY

Global markets are cautiously navigating a mixed bag of headlines today, with investors keeping a close eye on Fed minutes, potential Chinese tech turbulence, and escalating tensions in the Red Sea.
Asia:
- Chinese tech stocks remain under the microscope after a top gaming official’s removal. The move hints at continued regulatory scrutiny, prompting some caution after the sector’s recent rout.
- Elsewhere, oil prices trade sideways despite concerns about conflict in the Red Sea, as broader risk-off sentiment takes hold.
Fed Focus:
- Investors are bracing for the release of the latest Federal Reserve minutes on Wednesday. Hawkish signals are anticipated, potentially dampening the recent market rally.
- Job openings data and the upcoming nonfarm payrolls report will also be scrutinized for signs of a weakening labor market. A dovish surprise from the Fed or positive economic data could further fuel the current upswing.
Global Outlook:
- IMF chief Kristalina Georgieva expressed optimism about a US soft landing, citing the Fed’s effectiveness in tackling inflation. This positive sentiment provides some counterpoint to the hawkish concerns.
- Bitcoin dipped slightly after its two-year high yesterday, as the excitement surrounding the potential US Bitcoin ETF approval settles.
Key Events This Week:
- Wednesday: Germany unemployment, US FOMC minutes, ISM Manufacturing, job openings, light vehicle sales, Richmond Fed President Barkin speech.
- Thursday: China Caixin services PMI, Eurozone S&P Global Eurozone Services PMI, US initial jobless claims, ADP employment.
- Friday: Eurozone CPI, PPI, US nonfarm payrolls/unemployment, factory orders, ISM services index, Richmond Fed President Barkin speech.
Market Snapshot:
- Most major Asian indices are down slightly.
- European and US futures are broadly flat.
- The dollar remains steady, while major currencies see muted moves.
- Oil prices show a modest gain.
- Gold and Bitcoin edge down slightly.
Overall, expect a cautious trading day as investors digest the Fed’s message and weigh geopolitical worries against economic hopes. Keep an eye on key data releases and central bank pronouncements for potential catalysts and market-moving surprises.
Shayne Heffernan