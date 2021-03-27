Kauai, a Spectacular Island

Kauai, Hawaii, USA

Towards the end of the Hawaiian archipelago lives a small, rainy island called Kauai. Known as the Garden Island, Kauai is home to wildly verdant landscapes, breathtaking beaches and utter serenity. 

It is on the northwest shore of Kauai that you will discover the famous Napali Coast – a 16 km/10 mi stretch of 1000-meter/3,000-foot high verdant mountain cliffs that seem to rise endlessly from the depths of the ocean floor.

Other spectacular places on the island include the awesome Waimea Canyon, frequently referred to as the “Grand Canyon of the Pacific”, and the mystical Mount Wai ‘ale ‘ale – an extinct 5,000-year old volcano renowned for its mist-covered peaks and some of the world’s most spectacular waterfalls.

Have a healthy weekend, soon world travel will be happening again, Keep the Faith!

