F1: Bahrain, the Starting Grid

Red Bull Racing’s Max Verstappen took Pole position for the Bahrain Grand Prix at Sakhir Saturday, the 1st race weekend of the 2021 F1 World Championship season.
Mr. Verstappen will start ahead of the MBZAMG’s of Lewis Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas after the 1-hr qualifying session, which was split into 3 segments with 5 cars each being knocked out in Q1 and Q2 before the Top-10 shootout of Q3.
Bahrain Grand Prix qualifying results: Verstappen on Pole
Position Driver Chassis Time
|1
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|1’28.997
|2
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|1’29.385
|3
|Valtteri Bottas
|Mercedes
|1’29.586
|4
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|1’29.678
|5
|Pierre Gasly
|AlphaTauri
|1’29.809
|6
|Daniel Ricciardo
|McLaren
|1’29.927
|7
|Lando Norris
|McLaren
|1’29.974
|8
|Carlos Sainz Jr.
|Ferrari
|1’30.215
|9
|Fernando Alonso
|Alpine
|1’30.249
|10
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|1’30.601
|11
|Sergio Perez
|Red Bull
|1’30.659
|12
|Antonio Giovinazzi
|Alfa Romeo
|1’30.708
|13
|Yuki Tsunoda
|AlphaTauri
|1’31.203
|14
|Kimi Raikkonen
|Alfa Romeo
|1’31.238
|15
|George Russell
|Williams
|1’33.430
|16
|Esteban Ocon
|Alpine
|1’31.724
|17
|Nicholas Latifi
|Williams
|1’31.936
|18
|Sebastian Vettel
|Aston Martin
|1’32.056
|19
|Mick Schumacher
|Haas
|1’32.449
|20
|Nikita Mazepin
|Haas
|1’33.273
F1 returns to action this weekend with the Bahrain Grand Prix. How to watch it, what time it starts and more, click here.
Have a healthy weekend, enjoy the racing.
