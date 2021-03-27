F1: Bahrain, the Starting Grid

By on

F1: Bahrain, the Starting Grid

#Ferrari #F1 #Bahrain

$RACE

Red Bull Racing’s Max Verstappen took Pole position for the Bahrain Grand Prix at Sakhir Saturday, the 1st race weekend of the 2021 F1 World Championship season.

Mr. Verstappen will start ahead of the MBZAMG’s of Lewis Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas after the 1-hr qualifying session, which was split into 3 segments with 5 cars each being knocked out in Q1 and Q2 before the Top-10 shootout of Q3.

Bahrain Grand Prix qualifying results: Verstappen on Pole

Position Driver Chassis Time

1Max VerstappenRed Bull1’28.997
2Lewis HamiltonMercedes1’29.385
3Valtteri BottasMercedes1’29.586
4Charles LeclercFerrari1’29.678
5Pierre GaslyAlphaTauri1’29.809
6Daniel RicciardoMcLaren1’29.927
7Lando NorrisMcLaren1’29.974
8Carlos Sainz Jr.Ferrari1’30.215
9Fernando AlonsoAlpine1’30.249
10Lance StrollAston Martin1’30.601
11Sergio PerezRed Bull1’30.659
12Antonio GiovinazziAlfa Romeo1’30.708
13Yuki TsunodaAlphaTauri1’31.203
14Kimi RaikkonenAlfa Romeo1’31.238
15George RussellWilliams1’33.430
16Esteban OconAlpine1’31.724
17Nicholas LatifiWilliams1’31.936
18Sebastian VettelAston Martin1’32.056
19Mick SchumacherHaas1’32.449
20Nikita MazepinHaas1’33.273

F1 returns to action this weekend with the Bahrain Grand Prix. How to watch it, what time it starts and more, click here.

Have a healthy weekend, enjoy the racing.

  #Bahrain, #F1, #Ferrari, #Hamilton, #Leclerc, #pole, #race, #Saintz, #Verstappen

F1: Bahrain, the Starting Grid added by on
View all posts by Paul Ebeling →

The following two tabs change content below.
My Twitter profile

Paul Ebeling

Paul A. Ebeling, a polymath, excels, in diverse fields of knowledge Including Pattern Recognition Analysis in Equities, Commodities and Foreign Exchange, and he is the author of "The Red Roadmaster's Technical Report on the US Major Market Indices, a highly regarded, weekly financial market commentary. He is a philosopher, issuing insights on a wide range of subjects to over a million cohorts. An international audience of opinion makers, business leaders, and global organizations recognize Ebeling as an expert.   
My Twitter profile

Latest posts by Paul Ebeling (see all)

Related posts:

  1. F1: Ferrari’s (NYSE:RACE) Leclerc On The Pole at Sochi GP
  2. F1 Brazil: Ferrari’s (NYSE:RACE) Vettel 2nd on the Grid, Verstappen took the Pole