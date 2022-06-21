Join The In ClubRare post-NFT.NYC Afterparty!

NFT.NYC is back to Times Square in 2022 for the 4th annual blockchain industry event, expecting to put over 1000 speakers on stage for thousands of attendees. Touted as “the CES for NFTs”, NFT.NYC is the epicenter of the booming blockchain industry.

But not just all about speeches, As ClubRare will brought everyone a joy with post-NFT.NYC Afterparty.

As platinum sponsor of NFT.NYC, ClubRare will be engaging community and showcasing their innovative “phygital NFT” solutions for solving real-world shipping for NFT-backed collectibles. The CEO, Paul Chung, will be delivering a talk on the future of e-commerce on the blockchain.

Web3 Collector Afterparty

However, the party won’t end after the last keynote speech. ClubRare is hosting the Web3 Collector Afterparty in Times Square the evening of June 23, with additional featured speakers, cocktails, and networking opportunities.

The free invite-only event will be an incredible opportunity for conference-goers and to extend their experience by engaging with industry veterans, entrepreneurs, influencers and enthusiast collectors.

With over 1000 applicants for the invite-only event with a capacity of 100, the afterparty will have VIP attendees from Meta, Instagram, OpenSea, and more. ClubRare is inviting journalists to gain an inside look to the event, with 10 spots reserved for media personnel.

Register for an invitation to this exciting afterparty: https://afterparty.clubrare.xyz/

#Crypto #Cryptocurrency #Blockchain #Metaverse #DeFi #Web3 #Bitcoin #Ethereum #ClubRare #NFT.NYC

SOURCE ClubRare