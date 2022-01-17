J. Pierpont Morgan, Ronald Reagan and Astrology

#astrology #Morgan #Reagan #billioniares #politicians

“Oh the wonderful knowledge to be found in the stars. Even the smallest things are written there…if you had but skill to read.” — Ben Franklin

“Astrology is a science that contains illuminating knowledge. It has taught me many things and I am greatly indebted to it.” — Paul Ebeling

The statement that, “Millionaires do not use astrology, Billionaires do,” is attributed to J. Pierpont Morgan.

Mr. Morgan, America’s 1st billionaire, was interested in ancient history and funded an Assyriology professorship at Yale University in Y 1910. His collection at the Morgan Library in New York includes cuneiform tablets. These certainly suggest an interest in a culture with a strong astrological tradition. He sponsored an archaeological dig in Khargeh, Egypt, in Y 1912.

But Mr. Morgan did not owe his success astrology. He was born into a wealthy family and became a partner in a successful banking firm by the time he was 35 anni. He went on to make fortunes in railroads and steel before the turn of the Century. But, with his Sun, Mercury, Venus and Pluto all in the 2nd house, he had super money-making potential.

Mr. Morgan had Uranus rising in Pisces, and was naturally intrigued by astrology and metaphysics, he was interested in astrology, though the records show that never spoke about it publicly.

It is common knowledge that a large percentage of Wall Street brokers use astrology in their work, I do.

Astrology is assured recognition from psychology without further restrictions, because astrology represents the summation of all the knowledge of antiquity. The fact that it is possible to construct, in adequate fashion, a person’s character from the data of his nativity, shows the validity of astrology.



Ronald Reagan nearly got through his Presidency without his secret adviser exposed.

But Donald Regan, Reagan’s chief of staff until he was ousted amid the Iran-Contra scandal, spilled in his 1988 book, For The Record, what he viewed as “the most closely guarded domestic secret of the Reagan White House.” He wrote that “Virtually every major move and decision the Reagans made during my time as White House Chief of Staff was cleared in advance with a woman in San Francisco who drew up horoscopes to make certain that the planets were in a favorable alignment for the enterprise.”

Before long, the astrologer who was advising the White House was identified as Joan Quigley.

In her Y 1990 book, What Does Joan Say?: My Seven Years As White House Astrologer to Nancy and Ronald Reagan, she wrote, “I was responsible for timing all press conferences, most speeches, the State of the Union addresses, the takeoffs and landings of Air Force One. I picked the time of Ronald Reagan’s debate with [Jimmy] Carter and the two debates with Walter Mondale; all extended trips abroad as well as the shorter trips and one-day excursions.”

Ms. Quigley boasted of having a role in easing President Reagan’s stance toward the “evil empire,” telling The Los Angeles Times in Y 1990, “Nancy knew what she had in me. I don’t think she ever wanted to admit it. I think she would have preferred for me never to be heard from again.”

A survey by the National Science Foundation done in February 2014, nearly 50% of all American say that they consider Astrology to be scientific.

