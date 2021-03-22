It is World Water Day, Drink Good Water

#water

“The Miracle that is Water: We observe World Water Dat on March 22nd every year around the world. Water is the main source of living. Therefore, the day is focusing on the importance of water” — Paul Ebeling

Facts: 70% of the Earth is water as is 60% of our bodies. Still, water, along with sleep is something many take for granted.

Drinking water is one of the easiest ways to speed up your digestion, burn calories, and improve your metabolism. The recommended minimum is 8 glasses a day, but drinking more definitely does not hurt.

Studies show that downing 6 cups of cold water a day can raise your resting metabolism, burn extra calories and lead to a possible weight loss of 5 lbs a yr. Yes, 5 lbs a yr from just drinking cold water- it does not get easier than that.

Our body not only burns more calories raising the temperature of the water, but water also fills us up, decreases hunger, and makes us eat less.

Water is the Secret to Life, and to our metabolism.

So, drink some room temp water 1st thing in the morning. As it will help you wake up and start your metabolism. And incorporate foods with high water content, like celery or cucumber in your eating plan. You can also put some fruit into your water to add flavor. Remember that tea and other drinks also help you get the water you need to stay hydrated, but coffee will actually dehydrate you.

I drink 10acity HHHO water from Penta5 USA daily it makes a difference.

Eat healthy, Be healthy, Live lively