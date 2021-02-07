Inglis Sets Records at Yearling Sales

“I’ve had more horses on my list at this sale than I ever have had at Classic before and it’s a real credit to Inglis and the group of horses they’ve put together.



“This sale has had some fantastic graduates and we’ve spent some time as a team in the office going through all that and we felt this is a very important sale and one we need to be active at, just given the success of these colts that are winning the races we’re really trying to win.’’



The day’s second-top lot was an Almanzor x Perfect Offering colt offered by Lime Thoroughbreds (as agent for Jamieson Park), realising $400,000 to the international duo of Haras d’Etreham and Cambridge Stud, the two studs that have the northern hemisphere and southern hemisphere breeding rights respectively to Almanzor.



The colt will remain in Australia and be trained by Ciaron Maher and David Eustace.



Cambridge’s Brendan Lindsay said: “We saw him from when he was born here in New Zealand and we’ve followed his progress the whole way and he’s just a spectacular colt.



“We thought we might have to go to $400,000 but we didn’t have any more so we’re bloody glad it stopped when it did!’’



It rounded out a fantastic day for Lime Country, who sold all eight yearlings offered and ended second behind Arrowfield Stud as leading vendor by gross.



Lime Country’s Jo Griffin added: “It’s been a very hectic day, a very busy sale, even this morning we normally drop off a staff member on Day 1 of the sale but this morning we were busier than any other morning of the week. Absolutely slammed on inspections and now we’ve sold everything, touch wood, so it’s just all been fantastic.’’



The third-top lot – an Invader x Hussidora colt – capped off a spectacular 24 hours for the Ferguson family of Bell River Thoroughbreds.



Yesterday Baranof finished second in the $2m Inglis Millennium – Bell River sold him for $90,000 at last year’s Classic Sale – and a James Ferguson purchase with David Pfieffer, Rocketing By, won the $1m Inglis Sprint and today the $375,000 realised for their star colt (lot 41) was far from expected.



The Ferguson’s purchased Hussidora carrying the colt for $62,000 at the 2019 Great Southern Sale and when George Moore Bloodstock/Team Moore bought him today, James Ferguson was lost for words.



“This is an unreal result. We weren’t expecting that,’’ Ferguson said.



“It’s amazing to come here and get this result. It’s great for the farm, it’s great for the brand, it gives you confidence to keep doing what you’re doing and keep pushing.



“We put $150,000 on him and we would have been happy with that to be honest, given we bought the mare for just over $60,000. This is one of the busiest sales we’ve ever been at, a lot of people had interest in him and I didn’t know how much he was going to make but to get that price, wow, it’s massive.’’



Inglis Managing Director Mark Webster was pleased with the Day 1 trade.



“It’s a very good start for everyone here, the vendors have presented a great product but have also been realistic in meeting the market while the buyers have shown the confidence to get involved that we were hopeful of,’’ Webster said.



“The most pleasing aspect for me is the clearance. To start at 86% through the ring on Day 1 suggests we will be looking at 90% by the morning and that is such fantastic reward for the vendors and breeders who have put so much time and effort in.



“There are still a lot of yearlings to get through and a lot of buyers who are still looking to buy so hopefully the trend can continue for another couple of days.’’



2021 CLASSIC YEARLING SALE DAY 1 STATISTICS



(Last year in brackets)



Lots sold: 202 (193)



Clearance rate: 86% (78%)



Average Price: $106,030 ($91,881)



Median Price: $90,000 ($80,000)



Top Price: $600,000 ($350,000)



Gross: $21,418,000 ($17,733,000)