Inglis Gold Yearling Sale

“Graduates include the likes of Lunar Fox, Malaguerra, I’ll Have A Bit, Mahamedeis, Gold Fields etc, all of whom could have been bought at affordable prices and this year’s catalogue is as strong as the company has ever offered.



“There is great demand for well-credentialed stock in Australia at the moment and for good reason – prizemoney levels are so strong and the racing industry has never been healthier.



“It’s great fun being involved in racehorse ownership, be it at a high level or having just a small percentage in a cheaper horse and I’ve got no doubt there will be countless success stories emerge from this Gold Sale catalogue in years to come.’’



For those who cannot attend Oaklands for the sale, Inglis’ world-class online bidding system will again be available, whilst the Inglis Bloodstock Team will be available to assist with any requirements in advance of the sale.



Hard copies of the Gold catalogue will be available within a fortnight.



To secure one, email [email protected] .