Inglis Gold Yearling Sale

|A strong catalogue of 339 yearlings has been finalised for the Gold Yearling Sale.
To be held at Oaklands over the two days of May 16 and 17, the sale that produced this year’s G1 Australian Guineas winner Lunar Fox will provide buyers another opportunity to secure potentially top-class racehorses at significant value.
To view the catalogue, CLICK HERE.
Of the 339 yearlings catalogued, 184 are Super Vobis nominated, opening up so many added financial windfalls for owners.
|
Proven stallions such as Written Tycoon, Street Boss, Deep Field, Dundeel, Sebring, So You Think, Shamus Award, Lonhro, Toronado, Nicconi, All Too Hard, Star Witness, Starcraft, Magnus, Rubick and Smart Missile etc are represented, as are rising star sires including Capitalist, Extreme Choice, Flying Artie, American Pharoah, Frosted and Astern etc.
There are also yearlings by first season sires such as Russian Revolution, Merchant Navy, Pariah, Impending, Highland Reel, Caravaggio, Thronum, Tosen Stardom, Gold Standard etc.
Inglis’ Victorian Bloodstock Manager James Price said: “This sale represents another fantastic opportunity for buyers and investors to source value.
|“Graduates include the likes of Lunar Fox, Malaguerra, I’ll Have A Bit, Mahamedeis, Gold Fields etc, all of whom could have been bought at affordable prices and this year’s catalogue is as strong as the company has ever offered.
“There is great demand for well-credentialed stock in Australia at the moment and for good reason – prizemoney levels are so strong and the racing industry has never been healthier.
“It’s great fun being involved in racehorse ownership, be it at a high level or having just a small percentage in a cheaper horse and I’ve got no doubt there will be countless success stories emerge from this Gold Sale catalogue in years to come.’’
For those who cannot attend Oaklands for the sale, Inglis’ world-class online bidding system will again be available, whilst the Inglis Bloodstock Team will be available to assist with any requirements in advance of the sale.
Hard copies of the Gold catalogue will be available within a fortnight.
To secure one, email [email protected].
The following two tabs change content below.
S. Jack Heffernan Ph.D
CEO at HEFFX
S. Jack Heffernan Ph.D. Funds Manager at HEFFX holds a Ph.D. in Economics and brings with him over 25 years of trading experience in Asia and hands on experience in Venture Capital, he has been involved in several start ups that have seen market capitalization over $500m and 1 that reach a peak market cap of $15b. He has managed and overseen start ups in Mining, Shipping, Technology and Financial Services.
Latest posts by S. Jack Heffernan Ph.D (see all)
- Nature Strip Takes the G1 TJ Smith - April 10, 2021
- His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh We will Miss You - April 9, 2021
- Meet Bangkok Post’s Women of the Year - April 9, 2021