$132m Generated at Easter Yearling Sale

The Easter Yearling Sale has again asserted itself as the Southern Hemisphere’s No.1 equine auction following a phenomenal two days of trade at Riverside.

A year after being forced into a Virtual auction at the height of Covid-19, people and horses returned to Riverside to help create an amazing spectacle of equine theatre that resulted in significant trade across the board.

In total, $132,160,000 has so far been traded during the two days at a staggering 88% clearance rate – that will continue to increase – and $371,236 average.

Throughout a phenomenal 48 hours in Sydney:

*22 lots realised $1m or more – headed by a Snitzel x Rising Romance colt at $2.5m – to nine different stallions (I Am Invincible 8, Snitzel 4, Capitalist 2, Zoustar 2, Exceed And Excel 2 and 1 to each of So You Think, Not A Single Doubt, Fastnet Rock and Written Tycoon). A further nine lots realised $900,000-$950,000

*The leading buyers were Coolmore and partners at $9,375,000 with nine purchases ahead of Tony Fung Investments at $7,020,000 with eight purchases, while Gai Waterhouse /Adrian Bott and partners took home most individual lots at 15

*The last of the Redoute’s Choice yearling progeny sold, with lot 418 (ex Mella Maria) realising $760,000 to Peter Moody and Tasman Bloodstock, bringing an end to a record-breaking era for the stallion

*Today’s Day 2 top lot became the highest-priced I Am Invincible filly ever sold, capping an amazing sale for the Yarraman stallion who ended as leading sire by gross at $25,235,000 at an average of $615,488 from 41 sold. Only Exceed And Excel ended with a higher average at a staggering $984,000 from all five offered sold.

The I Am Invincible x Hips Don’t Lie filly of Coolmore (lot 340, pictured) realised $1,950,000, selling to Sheamus Mills Bloodstock on an at-times ferocious Day 2.

Coolmore’s James Bester was staggered by the result.

“We had high expectations, she’s an I Am Invincible filly and from the day she was born she was the best the mare had ever thrown with a beautiful head and great quality and class about her everywhere so we’d been looking forward to this day for some time,’’ an emotional Bester said.

“We thought she’d make over $1m, looking at the other Vinnie fillies this week we thought it was likely she would make $1.25m but what a thrill to get to $1.95m. It was very emotional and very exciting.

“I don’t think anyone with a high quality individual has come away from this sale unhappy. It’s been an awesome sale, a very good buying bench put together given you couldn’t have any internationals flying over here really.’’

Mills, who purchased the filly with partners, admitted to “shaking like a leaf’’ after securing what was his most expensive yearling purchase ever.

“We really, really wanted her and didn’t think we’d have to pay that much for her so we were forced to go above expectations but she was the best horse in the sale for us and we got her,’’ Mills said.

“We got two I Am Invincible fillies for the same ownership up on the Gold Coast earlier this year and didn’t have to pay this sort of money – I think the market has reacted and earlier this year they were probably selling for good value, it certainly looks that way now because it’s a lot tougher to get them here.’’

She was the highest-priced filly of the sale and one of six I Am Invincible yearlings today alone to top the seven-figure mark.

As overall leading vendor – grossing an Easter Arrowfield record $21,850,000 – Arrowfield boss John Messara was thrilled with the success of the auction.

“I’m excited, it’s been a great sale, I’ve got no complaints. You’d have to be very difficult not to be happy with the results. Buyers are satisfied but sellers have done very well too,’’ Messara said.

“We were hoping to exceed $20m and we’ve done it by about 10%.

“There were many buyers here, such a broad range. The market’s been strong and deep with a significant spread of buyers.’’

On the occasion of the last progeny of Redoute’s Choice selling, Messara added: “It was sad because it is the end of an era but as I said to everybody I’ve spoken to, he’s dead but he’s not gone.

“His legacy will live on through his sons and daughters as we see every weekend.’’

For Inglis Managing Director Mark Webster, the past two days have been “so unbelievably satisfying for our vendors and our buyers’’.

“As we say often, these sales are three years in the making for the breeders and vendors and to see the emotion in so many people at Riverside the past 48 hours, it really justifies all the hard work everybody puts in to achieve results like this,’’ Webster said.

“To see 22 horses realise $1m or more, to see an Easter clearance rate of 88% and climbing, to see a gross that signifies so many amazing results for a wide spread of clients, it’s really amazing and very satisfying.

“It would be remiss of me not to thank my own team, the work they do and the hours they put in to ensure sales like this are as successful as they are is immeasurable.

“And finally to everybody who supported this sale, from the breeders and vendors who chose to bring their best stock to Easter and to the buyers who made huge sacrifices to be on the grounds and those who bid online, we salute you and we thank you for ensuring Easter again remains the Best of the Best.’’

To view our Facebook Live review of the sale, CLICK HERE.

To enquire on any passed in lot from the Easter Sale, please contact Harry Bailey on 0420 97 417.

2021 EASTER YEARLING SALE STATISTICS

Lots sold: 356

Clearance rate: 88%

Average Price: $371,236

Median Price: $280,000

Top Price: $2,500,000

Gross: $132,160,000