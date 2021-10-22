Impressive Moonee Valley Victory for Marine One

Expensive Capitalist colt Marine One was in the winner’s circle at Moonee Valley on Cox Plate eve scoring an impressive victory that may see him line up next Saturday in the Group I VRC Coolmore Stud Stakes.

Marine One contested four stakes races in his juvenile season, but ended the season winless, however he has turned that form around quickly this spring.

Now with Ciaron Maher and David Eustace after starting his career with Lloyd Kennewell, Marine One scored a facile maiden win at Swan Hill on September 27 and then stepped straight into this open three year-old event over 1000m to score a dominant victory.

He came from off the pace for Dean Yendall to power home and win by a length and has now won two of six starts earning over $100,000 in prizemoney.

“He’s a really progressive colt,” said Ciaron Maher, who indicated Marine One may well back up next week in the VRC Coolmore Stud Stakes if he pulls up well.

“He’s a colt with a lot of ability, so we took him to Swan Hill after one trial and used that as a second trial to give him confidence.

“He stepped away half a stride slow tonight and had to loop the field and knuckle down. I like the way he added that string to his bow.

“He’s a colt with a pedigree and he’s on the up.”

A $500,000 Magic Millions purchase from the Newgate Farm draft for Kennewell Racing/Group 1 Bloodstock P/L (FBAA), Marine One runs for a syndicate that includes China Horse Club and Newgate Farm.

He is the first winner for stakes-winning Snitzel mare Golconda, who was also placed in a Group I VRC Oaks.

Newgate Farm sold his full brother at Magic Millions this year for $975,000 to James Harron Bloodstock and he has been named Cannonball.

Golconda has foaled this spring producing a filly by Capitalist’s sire Written Tycoon.