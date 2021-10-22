Godolphin draft headline Inglis Digital Sale

A draft of 11 Godolphin-consigned racehorses headlines a 210-strong catalogue in the October (Late) Online Sale, which is now open for bidding.

Among the draft are Stakes winner Kordia (Epaulette) who ran third at Randwick last start, Conceited (Brazen Beau) – Stakes placed as a 2YO and coming off a last start second at Flemington – and Caulfield winner Dickin Medal (Snitzel).

There are also city and provincial performers Marnix (Written Tycoon), Regulation (Contributor), Stelvio (Lonhro) and Zakat.

The Godolphin draft will be available for inspection at Riverside Stables from 9am Tuesday, October 26.

Another highlight in the October (Late) Sale is Sunday Legend – an unraced sister to eight-time G1 winner More Joyous, whose daughter Joyous Legend sold for $1.025 million to Rosemont Stud in a bespoke Inglis Digital auction on Thursday.

There are 84 racehorses (57 race fillies), 35 broodmares, 14 shares, 11 yearlings and two 2YO’s in the October (Late) catalogue.

Other notable inclusions are:

• Apollate – 4YO I Am Invincible gelding that’s been consistent at Metro and provincial grade

• Apple Schnapps – 4YO gelding that has won four of his past six starts, including last start on October 16 in the $100,000 Westspeed Platinum Final

• Battleground – 5YO Snitzel gelding, a winner at Kembla Grange and Stakes placed

• Cinderellas Secret – offered with a colt at foot by Pierata, she’s produced two winners from two foals to race and is a half sister to Love Conquers All and She’s Meaner, in turn the dam of Lean Mean Machine

• Chicago Club – 6YO Zoustar gelding that’s a six-time winner including at Flemington on three occasions, he has also run 4th twice at Listed level at Moonee Valley and Caulfield

• Conglomerate – 3YO colt by Written Tycoon from a half sister to More Joyous, offered by Newgate (as agent), he’s a winner and placed three times from six starts

• Deluxe Legend – 3YO gelding by Snitzel that was a narrow third at Sandown on debut, has only had three starts

• Fast Sagrado – 3YO gelding by Fastnet Rock that’s had six starts for a win and four placings

• Grinzinger Knight – 3YO colt by I Am Invincible from G3 winner Romantic Moon, placed in six starts

• Jyoti – 4YO Stakes-winning mare and is out of black type mare She Can Skate

• Lake Lonhro – daughter of Lonhro and Stakes winner Lake Susannah, offered with a colt foal at foot by Incentivise’s sire Shamus Award

• National Guard – 5YO gelding that raced in Ireland and has won four of his past six starts in Victoria • Sacred Falls x Foiled mare – 4YO offered as a racing or broodmare prospect, recently imported from New Zealand and is a half sister to G1 placed Prise de Fer, plus G2 winner Belong to Many, the dam of Native Soldier

• Sapphire Crown – 5YO gelding with three wins from 13 starts, including at Flemington

• Teegeebee – 4YO sister to G2 winner Chapada, also placed in 4 G1s

• Vicennalia – purchased by John Ferguson for 500,000 Euros as a yearling, from a strong American family, offered with a Dundeel colt at foot

There are also multiple entries from the likes of Ballymore Stables, Chris Waller Racing, Hillview Farms Reduction Sale, Legend Racing, Lindsay Park Racing and Mick Price Racing and Breeding etc.

Inglis Digital graduates continue to shine on the racetrack and tomorrow Callsign Mav (Atlante) will represent the platform in the G1 Cox Plate.

A 36% share in the New Zealand-trained galloper was secured for $85,000 in the October (Early) Online Sale last year and has since won back-to-back G1s and has been runner up in two others.

The final countdown of bidding begins from 12pm (AEDT) Wednesday, October 27.