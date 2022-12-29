iClick Interactive NASDAQ:ICLK a Buy

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (“iClick” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: ICLK), a leading enterprise and marketing cloud platform in China that empowers worldwide brands with full-stack consumer lifecycle solutions, today announced its board of directors has approved a share repurchase program in which the Company may purchase its own ADSs with an aggregate value of up to US$5 million from January 1, 2023 to December 31, 2023.

iClick expects to fund the repurchase from its existing cash balance, including cash generated from its operations.

The Company expects to effect the proposed share repurchase on the open market at prevailing market prices, in negotiated transactions off the market, and/or in other legally permissible means from time to time as market conditions warrant in compliance with applicable requirements of Rule 10b5-1 and/or Rule 10b-18 under the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, at times and in such amounts as the Company deems appropriate.

The share repurchase program does not obligate the Company to acquire any particular number of ADSs and may be suspended, terminated or extended at any time at the Company’s discretion without prior notice.

