Davinci EV Launch at CES 2023

Davinci Motor, a fast-growing Chinese manufacturer of high-performance robotic electric motorcycles, will showcase its futuristic DC100 electric motorcycle at the 2023 Consumer Electronics Show (CES), the world’s most influential global tech event, marking the first time that the company’s products have landed in the US market.

“We’re excited to announce that CES 2023 represents our first on-site appearance in the US market,” said Rosanna Libia, Davinci Motor International Business Manager. “As a tech-driven company, this show is top on our agenda for events where we want to represent ourselves as a tech company in the US and across the world. CES 2023 serves as the perfect opportunity to introduce our product to the US market, and we would like to invite media and attendees to visit our booth.”

A New Era Of Electric Mobility

Headlining Davinci Motors’s CES 2023 booth will be the brand-new DC100 product, which the company bills as the first electric motorcycle designed to rival traditional 1,000 cc motorcycles in terms of performance. Sure to be hit with attendees at the event, the DC100 features a revolutionary, sci-fi-inspired, design that has never been seen before in the market.

When it comes to the two-wheeler’s aesthetic and performance, engineers and designers have worked hand in hand tirelessly to strike a perfect balance between acceleration, speed, and range. Their efforts truly paid off, as is demonstrated in the DC100’s technical specifications. This electric motorcycle is capable of achieving 0-60 mph (0-100 km/h) in a mere 3 seconds before topping out at 124 mph (200 km/h). At the same time, it boasts a range in excess of 249 mi (400 km), while a full charge takes just half an hour using level 3 DC fast-charging stations.

The appearance of Davinci Motor at CES 2023 marks a period of continued momentum for the company following its European debut in November at EICMA, the world’s leading exhibition of motorcycles in Milan, Italy.

There has been anticipation in the US market regarding the DC100 over recent months from potential users, media, and distributors alike. CES 2023 is primed to serve as the perfect opportunity for end-users to get a feel of the product for the first time while acting as a chance for potential US dealers and distributors to get a first look as well.

Davinci Motor’s booth will be located in the North Hall #10163, exclusively showcasing the company’s flagship DC100 product, as well as its latest technology, new design, and overall riding experience.

About Davinci Motor

Founded in 2013, Davinci Motor is a technology innovative company committed to exploring the research and development of robotic vehicles with a perfect combination of performance and ease of use. Davinci Motor’s mission is to create an exceptional effortless joyful riding experience for all users and the DC100 will make you achieve that.

