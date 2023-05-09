How to Buy $FBX with Credit Card on ProBit Global

How to Buy $FBX with Credit Card on ProBit Global

Head to the ProBit Global website and click on “Buy Crypto”

Select a fiat currency and enter the total purchase amount. Then, select the cryptocurrency that you want to buy. Click on “Buy” to proceed.

E.g. 100 USD to purchase $100 worth of USDT

A list of service providers and current prices will be displayed. Select a service provider and click “Next” to lock in the displayed purchase price.

Note: The purchase price will automatically be re-quoted every 30 seconds.

Read through the disclaimer and check the box to agree to the terms and conditions. Once you click on “Confirm”, you will be redirected to the chosen service provider’s website.

Follow the instructions on the service provider’s website. Service providers may require you to complete an identity check process with a valid ID on your first purchase.

Once your identity verification is completed, you may add your preferred payment method and proceed with the purchase.

Your transaction is now complete and you can now track its status by opening your wallet and checking your transaction history.

Then navigate to https://www.probit.com/app/exchange/FBX-USDT and you can buy $FBX

KXCO accept FBX as deposit for trading and or any other services

Once the blockchain transfer is completed, your purchased crypto will be deposited into your ProBit Global wallet.

PROBIT GLOBAL IS A BRAND TRUSTED BY MILLIONS OF USERS 200,000+ community members 1,000,000+ monthly active users 3,000,000 monthly web visitors 50,000,000 users on partnering aggregators and wallets such as CoinMarketCap.

The user interface of the multilingual website supports 46 different languages. Marketing and community support in 12 key languages. ProBit Global: www.probit.com ProBit Telegram: https://t.me/ProBitGlobalOfficial

Are there any verification procedures required?

All ProBit Global users, including KYC STEP 2 verified members, are required to complete the identity check process of their selected payment service provider before making their first crypto purchase.

When will I receive my purchased crypto?

It may take up to a few hours to process your first crypto purchase due to the identity check process by the selected service provider.