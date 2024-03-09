Friday, March 8, 2024
by S. Jack Heffernan Ph.D
Hot AI Stocks: The rapid surge in artificial intelligence (AI) spending and use has been a bonanza for several well-known companies, especially chipmakers like Nvidia (NVDA) and AMD (AMD), as well as server manufacturers such as Dell (DELL) and Super Micro Computer (SMCI). But, there’s more to the AI landscape than these familiar names. Investment bank JPMorgan has identified alternative AI stocks that offer some very attractive opportunities for investors.

USA Listed AI StocksHong Kong Listed AI StocksChina Listed AI Stocks
Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL)Tencent Holdings Ltd. (0700.HK)Baidu Inc. (BIDU)
Microsoft Corporation (MSFT)Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. (9988.HK)Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. (BABA)
International Business Machines Corporation (IBM)Meituan (3690.HK)SenseTime Group Ltd. (not listed)
NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA)Xiaomi Corporation (1810.HK)iFlytek Co., Ltd. (002230.SZ)
Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN)Ping An Healthcare and Technology Company Ltd. (1833.HK)YITU Technology (002893.SZ)
Tesla, Inc. (TSLA)JD.com, Inc. (9618.HK)Hikvision (002415.SZ)
Intel Corporation (INTC)Lenovo Group Ltd. (0992.HK)DJI Technology (000333.SZ)
Salesforce.com, Inc. (CRM)NetEase, Inc. (9999.HK)CloudWalk Technology (002831.SZ)
Twilio Inc. (TWLO)Bilibili Inc. (9626.HK)TAL Education Group (TAL)
Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR)BYD Company Ltd. (1211.HK)WeBank (not listed)

JP Morgan Hot AI Stocks

While the spotlight has been taken by Nvidia, let’s explore some other players in the AI space:

1. Flex (FLEX) and Jabil (JBL)

  • These contract manufacturers play a crucial role in assembling data-center gear for cloud hyperscalers.
  • Approximately 10% of their sales come from AI infrastructure products.
  • Investors seeking alternative entry points may find value here, even if these companies aren’t pure AI plays.

2. Lumentum (LITE)

  • Lumentum specializes in optical networking gear.
  • Their Cloud Light high-speed optical transceiver products cater to cloud service providers.
  • As cloud adoption continues to grow, Lumentum stands to benefit significantly.

Top AI Beneficiaries in Computer Hardware and Networking

Beyond the alternatives, JPMorgan also highlights the following top AI beneficiaries in the computer hardware and networking sector:

1. Arista Networks (ANET)

  • Arista Networks is well-positioned to capitalize on the AI trend.
  • Their networking solutions are integral to handling the data demands of AI workloads.

2. Coherent (COHR)

  • Coherent’s laser technology finds applications in AI-related fields such as imaging and sensing.
  • As AI applications expand, Coherent’s products become increasingly relevant.

3. Dell

  • Dell’s comprehensive hardware offerings, including servers and storage solutions, support AI deployments.
  • Their infrastructure plays a vital role in powering AI-driven applications.

4. Super Micro

  • Super Micro’s server solutions are essential components of data centers.
  • As AI workloads grow, demand for efficient and powerful servers will continue to rise.

The growth of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in business has been nothing short of transformative, reshaping industries, revolutionizing traditional processes across various sectors, and creating some very Hot AI Stocks. Here are some key aspects highlighting the remarkable evolution and impact of AI in business:

  1. Enhanced Decision-Making: AI technologies empower businesses to make data-driven decisions with greater accuracy and efficiency. Machine learning algorithms analyze vast amounts of data, identify patterns, and provide valuable insights that aid in strategic planning, resource allocation, and risk management.
  2. Automation of Routine Tasks: AI-powered automation streamlines repetitive and mundane tasks, freeing up human resources to focus on more complex and value-added activities. Robotic Process Automation (RPA) solutions handle routine processes such as data entry, invoice processing, and customer support, leading to increased productivity and cost savings.
  3. Personalized Customer Experiences: AI enables businesses to deliver personalized customer experiences by analyzing customer data and behavior. Natural Language Processing (NLP) algorithms power chatbots and virtual assistants, offering personalized assistance and support round-the-clock. Recommendation systems leverage machine learning to suggest products, services, or content tailored to individual preferences, enhancing customer satisfaction and loyalty.
  4. Optimized Operations and Efficiency: AI optimizes business operations by predicting demand, optimizing supply chains, and improving resource allocation. Predictive analytics models forecast market trends, demand fluctuations, and equipment maintenance requirements, allowing businesses to proactively address challenges and capitalize on opportunities.
  5. Innovative Products and Services: AI fosters innovation by enabling the development of new products and services that address evolving market needs. From AI-powered healthcare diagnostics and autonomous vehicles to smart home devices and personalized financial services, businesses leverage AI technologies to create innovative solutions that enhance quality of life and drive competitive advantage.
  6. Advanced Security and Risk Management: AI strengthens cybersecurity measures by detecting and mitigating threats in real-time. Machine learning algorithms analyze network traffic, identify suspicious activities, and prevent cyberattacks such as malware, phishing, and ransomware. AI-powered risk management systems assess and manage financial, operational, and compliance risks, safeguarding business interests and assets.
  7. Agile and Adaptive Business Models: AI enables businesses to adapt to changing market dynamics and consumer preferences swiftly. Predictive analytics and machine learning algorithms analyze market trends, customer feedback, and competitor strategies, empowering businesses to anticipate shifts in demand, innovate rapidly, and stay ahead of the competition.

The growth of AI in business signifies a paradigm shift in how organizations operate, innovate, and deliver value to customers. By harnessing the power of AI technologies, businesses can unlock new opportunities, drive operational efficiency, and achieve sustainable growth in an increasingly competitive and dynamic market landscape.

S. Jack Heffernan Ph.D. Economist at Knightsbridge holds a Ph.D. in Economics and brings with him over 40 years of trading experience in Asia and hands on experience in Venture Capital, he has been involved in several start ups that have seen market capitalization over $500m and 1 that reach a peak market cap of $15b. He has managed and overseen start ups in Crypto, Mining, Shipping, Technology and Financial Services.

