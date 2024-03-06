Tuesday, March 5, 2024
ETT | iByond™ and Knightsbridge Group: Thailand’s Ascendancy as an AI Hub

by S. Jack Heffernan Ph.D
In a move that highlights Thailand’s burgeoning stature as a digital hub, Economic Transformation Technologies (ETT) | iByond™ and Knightsbridge Group have solidified a groundbreaking joint venture. This strategic collaboration not only signals a significant milestone in the realms of fintech and digitization but also underscores Thailand’s pivotal role in driving innovation and technological advancement across the region.

Under the terms of the agreement, ETT | iByond™ and Knightsbridge Group will synergize their expertise and resources to spearhead digital initiatives and revolutionize financial technology offerings. Leveraging iByond™’s proficiency in Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Knightsbridge’s global network, the partnership aims to deliver cutting-edge solutions tailored to meet the evolving needs of businesses and consumers worldwide.

Thailand’s emergence as a digital hub is propelled by several factors, including its strategic geographical location, robust infrastructure, and supportive regulatory environment. With a rapidly growing tech ecosystem and a burgeoning pool of talent, Thailand has become an attractive destination for companies seeking to tap into the region’s burgeoning digital economy.

The joint venture between ETT | iByond™ and Knightsbridge Group further solidifies Thailand’s position as a key player in the global digital landscape. By harnessing the power of AI and fintech, the partnership aims to drive economic growth, enhance financial inclusion, and foster innovation across sectors.

Issaree Suwunnavid, Managing Director of Knightsbridge Group, expressed her enthusiasm for the partnership, stating, “This joint venture underscores Thailand’s growing prominence as a digital hub and reinforces our commitment to driving innovation and technological advancement in the region.”

The collaboration between ETT | iByond™ and Knightsbridge Group is poised to unlock new opportunities and propel Thailand to the forefront of the digital revolution. As the world increasingly embraces digitalization, Thailand’s role as a leading digital hub is set to expand, driving economic growth and prosperity for years to come.

With the joint venture between ETT | iByond™ and Knightsbridge Group, Thailand is well-positioned to capitalize on the opportunities presented by the digital age and solidify its status as a global hub for innovation and technology. As the partnership continues to flourish, Thailand’s influence in the digital arena is expected to grow, further cementing its position as a key player in the global digital economy.

S. Jack Heffernan Ph.D. Economist at Knightsbridge holds a Ph.D. in Economics and brings with him over 40 years of trading experience in Asia and hands on experience in Venture Capital, he has been involved in several start ups that have seen market capitalization over $500m and 1 that reach a peak market cap of $15b. He has managed and overseen start ups in Crypto, Mining, Shipping, Technology and Financial Services.

