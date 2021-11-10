#VeteransDay #celebrate #US #military #Vets

“Veterans Day this year may be a bit different as the country continues to battle the VirusCasedemic. Every year, the federal government and businesses around the country observe Veterans Day on Nov. 11 to honor those who have served in the US military” — Paul Ebeling

US Stock Markets: While the US bond market this yr will be closed, US stock markets like the NYSE and Nasdaq do not close this yr Thursday, November 11, and will operate as usual on Veterans Day.

Veterans Day is observed annually on November 11th. It is a holiday honoring men and women who have served in the US armed forces, on the anniversary of the end of World War I.

Veterans Day, originally celebrated as Armistice Day, was 1st issued on November 11, 1919, by President Woodrow Wilson a year after the end of World War I.

The purpose of Armistice Day was to honor the fallen soldiers of the Great War for their sacrifice and bravery.

In Y 1926, Congress adopted a resolution requesting that President Calvin Coolidge issue annual proclamations on November 11, making Armistice Day a legal holiday.

In Y 1945, World War II veteran Raymond Weeks had the idea to expand Armistice Day to celebrate all veterans rather than just the ones who died in World War I.

He led a delegation to General Eisenhower, who was all for the idea. Weeks then organized the 1st Veterans Day celebration in Y 1945 in Alabama and every yr since, until he died in Y 1985.

In Y 1982, he was honored by President Reagan with the Presidential Citizenship Medal. Mr. Weeks was also named the ‘Father of Veterans Day’ by Elizabeth Dole.

Banks along with those under the Federal Reserve will be closed across the country, with some exceptions. Online banking services will still be in operation, ATMs should also be accessible.

Have a happy, healthy, prosperous Veterans Day, Celebrate!