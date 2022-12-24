Highest Searched Cryptocurrencies In 2022

- Bitcoin – Current price ($16,814.10) – takes the lead for the top most googled Crypto in 2022.
The global monthly searches on Google for Bitcoin is roughly 28.4 million. This is significantly higher than any other Cryptocurrency.
- Dogecoin – Current price ($0.077) – the Crypto made famous by Elon Musk’s unanticipated strong support and hype on the internet. This meme coin was engineered by Billy Markus and Jackson Palmer in 2013.
The global monthly searches on Google for Dogecoin is roughly 5.8 million.
- Shiba Inu – Current price ($0.0000083) – is the third most googled Crypto of 2022. Cypto.com is one of the top holders of this token.
The global monthly searches on Google for Shiba Inu is roughly 4.4 million.
- Ethereum – Current price ($1,216). Expected to come in second, Ethereum places 4th on a global scale. Although by market cap, Etheruem places 2nd following Bitcoin as 1st.
The global monthly searches on Google for Etheruem is roughly 3.8 million.
- Cardano – Current price ($0.26). Cardano’s popularity spiked when its performance was better than Bitcoin and Etheruem, but has now began to decline.
The global monthly searches on Google for Cardano is roughly 1.47 million.