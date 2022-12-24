Bitcoin Technicals Point to a Rally

Bitcoin has been the subject of a FUD festival of late, but it looks to have found a bottom now and is building for another run forward.

The daily technicals support the idea that a run is on the horizon.

Bitcoin is becoming increasingly popular as a store of value. It is an attractive asset for investors because it is decentralized, secure, and borderless. It is also increasingly being used as a medium of exchange, with more and more merchants accepting Bitcoin as payment. Bitcoin is still in its early stages, so it remains to be seen how it will fare in the long run. However, its current popularity and its increasing acceptance as a form of payment suggest that it is well on its way to becoming a viable store of value.

The next Bitcoin halving is expected to take place in May 2024. A Bitcoin halving is a predetermined event that occurs every 210,000 blocks, or roughly every four years, when the reward for mining a new block of Bitcoin is halved. The halving is designed to reduce the supply of new Bitcoins entering circulation and ensure that the Bitcoin network remains secure and decentralized.

Candlesticks

A long lower shadow occurred. This is typically a bullish signal (particularly when it occurs near a low price level, at a support level, or when the security is oversold).

Three white candles occurred in the last three days. Although these candles were not big enough to create three white soldiers, the steady upward pattern is bullish.

Momentum

Stochastic Oscillator

One method of interpreting the Stochastic Oscillator is looking for overbought areas (above 80) and oversold areas (below 20). The Stochastic Oscillator is 69.8098. This is not an overbought or oversold reading. The last signal was a buy 3 period(s) ago.

Relative Strength Index (RSI)

The RSI shows overbought (above 70) and oversold (below 30) areas. The current value of the RSI is 46.06. This is not a topping or bottoming area. A buy or sell signal is generated when the RSI moves out of an overbought/oversold area. The last signal was a buy 44 period(s) ago.

Commodity Channel Index (CCI)

The CCI shows overbought (above 100) and oversold (below -100) areas. The current value of the CCI is -47. This is not a topping or bottoming area. The last signal was a buy 4 period(s) ago.

MACD

The Moving Average Convergence/Divergence indicator (MACD) gives signals when it crosses its 9 period signal line. The last signal was a sell 6 period(s) ago.