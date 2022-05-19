Health: The Cashew Nut

#health #cashew #nut

“Cashew nut is a Top of food to eat”–Paul Ebeling

The Cashew nut is a good food for strong health for both men and women. And studies indicate that eating nuts frequently is not likely to lead to obesity and eating cashew nuts could even help with weight loss.

Cashews for heart health

Epidemiologic research has linked nut intake with a decreased risk of coronary heart disease. Interventional studies have consistently shown that nut consumption reduces cholesterol, and there’s growing evidence of the benefits on inflammation, oxidative stress, as well as vascular reactivity, a vital component of blood vessel function.

Stomach fat, the metabolic syndrome and blood pressure also seem to be positively influenced by the consumption of nuts. It is thus clear that nuts have a beneficial impact on a number of cardiovascular risk factors.

And, Cashews have a lower fat content than most other nuts, and although they have a total fat content of 46%, the fatty acid composition is beneficial because the saturated fatty acid content is low (4-16%) and nearly 66% of the unsaturated fat is oleic acid, a heart healthy MUFA (monounsaturated fatty acid).

Cashews for the immune system

Cashew nuts are a good source of zinc, which plays a vital role in the strengthening of the immune system against microbial infections.

A zinc deficiency can compromise immune system function, as zinc is important for immune system cell development. Zinc deficiency is associated with elevated inflammation and zinc supplementation has been shown to shorten the duration and reduce the severity of the common c

Cashews for blood pressure

The magnesium in cashews can help with blood pressure regulation. Magnesium reduces risk of hypertension, and may also reduce blood pressure in individuals having high blood pressure. A review of studies of revealed that incorporating cashews into your eating plan can help improve systolic and diastolic blood pressure.

Cashews for healthy eyes

Cashews contain lutein and zeaxanthin, 2 important nutrients for eye health that could reduce risk of macular degeneration and cataracts. Zeaxanthin is an antioxidant pigment absorbed directly by the retina, which forms a layer that protects the retina against harmful UV rays.

Nutrition Note: Cashew nuts are an excellent source of monounsaturated fats. They are also a fantastic source of numerous minerals, such as copper, magnesium, potassium, iron, and zinc. Cashews are also a great source of biotin and protein. The juice of the cashew apple has 200-220 mg of Vitamin C per 100 ml, and various other valuable micro-nutrients.

Eat healthy, Be healthy, Live Lively