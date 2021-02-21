Health: Out with Junk Food, In with Real Food

#health #food #real #junk

There is no time like the present eliminate all of those unhealthy foods that you eat if you want to be healthy.

“So, Out with Junk Food and in with Real Food” — Paul Ebeling

There are so many very healthy superfoods that you can easily replace them with. Unfortunately, there are many unhealthy choices that are taking over the market because it is easy and tends to be convenient to eat unhealthy prepared foods.

It seems that people are not sure which are unhealthy foods and which are healthy foods. It is important to eliminate the unhealthy processed foods soonest.

This is especially important if you want to avoid diseases and to lose a few lbs.

Below is a list of the unhealthiest, as follows:

1. Diet Soda: There are empty calories and health-destroying additives as well as side effects from the “fake” sweeteners.

2. White Bread: Most white breads that are made commercially is unhealthy because they are made from refined wheat, which is simply empty calories, low in essential nutrients and leads to a spike in blood sugar.

3. Candy and Candy Bars are very unhealthy being high in sugar and processed fats.

4. Margarine is full of artificial ingredients and trans fats.

5. Non-organic Strawberries, Spinach, Kale, Nectarines, and Apples are the Top 5 fruits and vegetables drenched in deadly pesticides and fungicides and always near the Top of the list of the Dirty Dozen.

6. Processed Meats are foods that are filled with unhealthy ingredients and fewer nutrients.

7. Canned and Bottled Fruit Juices are not healthy at all because they are all full of sugar.

8. Junk Foods are all filled with empty calories and chemicals. Junk food is addictive because it is filled with flavor enhancing chemicals that are rewarding to the addict. Chemicals like MSG, high-fructose corn syrup, and aspartame, are all highly addictive. MSG excites the brain so much that it causes neurological brain damage but because it tastes so good, people keep on eating it.

9. Alcohol destroys brain cells. “People who have been drinking large amounts of alcohol for long periods of time run the risk of developing serious and persistent changes in the brain. Damage may be a result of the direct effects of alcohol on the brain or may result indirectly, from a poor general health status or from severe liver disease.” – Alcohol Alert.

10. Potato Chips & French Fries are high in calories and are not healthy. When potatoes are fried they can contain large amounts of acrylamides which are cancer forming putting them in this list of unhealthy foods.

So, make healthy choices of the food you eat for wellness.

Eat healthy, Be healthy, Live lively