Hat Trick of Winners for Vancouver

Promising young sire Vancouver posted his third winner in three days when Swift Sure (3g Vancouver x Berrimilla, by Fastnet Rock) broke through for an easy victory at Warrnambool on New Year’s Eve bringing a timely update for his half-brother heading to the Magic Millions for Coolmore.

Trained by Mick Price and Mick Kent Jr, Swift Sure was second at his first two starts in November and broke through when stepped out to 1700m.

He hit the line strongly to win by more than a length at his third start with Dean Yendall in the saddle.

Bought by Mick Price for just $55,000 at the Magic Millions 2YO’s in Training Sale from the Laceby Lodge draft, Swift Sure is the first winner for good metro winner Berrimilla, who won over $475,000 on the track, but somehow managed to miss out on Black Type!

By champion sire Fastnet Rock, Berrimilla is from Group II placed Purrfection, a half-sister to Group I New Zealand Oaks winner Boundless from the family of Group I Brisbane Cup winner Limitless.

Swift Sure is the fifth winner from just six runners for Vancouver bred from daughters of Fastnet Rock, the nick running at 83% winners to runners with the best winner being South African Group II winner Mount Pleasant.

Swift Sure is the third winner in the past three days for Vancouver following on from Parksville and Alternate, all lightly raced three year-olds on the up.

Vancouver has 11 entries for Magic Millions 2021. Click to see them.