First Win for Merchant Navy Brother

He cost $2.3million at the 2019 Inglis Australian Easter Yearling Sale and Merchant Navy’s little brother Setanta (3c Fastnet Rock x Legally Bay, by Snippets) cast off maiden status at Warrnambool on New Year’s Eve.

Trained by Ciaron Maher and David Eustace, Setanta placed once in three previous starts earlier this year in New South Wales, but seemed much more committed to the cause when resuming from a lengthy spell.

He struck a big field of 14 runners in the 1400m maiden and dominated at the finish, forging clear to win by three lengths in a dominant display.

A big powerful colt that has needed time to mature, Setanta was bought by Aquis from the Segenhoe draft and runs in the Aquis colours for a syndicate of owners.

He is a full brother to dual Group I winner and exciting young sire Merchant Navy as well as Group II winner Jolie Bay and is the seventh winner from nine foals to race from Group II winning Snippets mare Legally Bay, who died in 2019.

The first yearlings by Merchant Navy are tipped to star at upcoming yearling sales in 2021 starting with the Magic Millions at the Gold Coast where he has 25 youngsters catalogued. Click to see them.