Habits of the Forever Young

Start with these:

Take chances every day.

Laugh at yourself.

Ask child-like questions

Exercise daily.

Do one thing from your daily routine, differently.

Invest at least 30 min daily for self-education.

Do something every day to achieve one of your biggest dreams

Eat real food

Get good rest and sound sleep

And continue with these:

When we are stressed it is challenging on our health mentally and physically. Take time to relax; go for a long walk or enjoy a movie night with a friend or partner.

Keep your teeth clean. Oral health can play in life expectancy. Scientists estimate that regular brushing and flossing can add up to 6 yrs to your life, plus keep you healthier and save you money on dental and healthcare.

Keep at a healthy weight. Being overweight will cost you your health. Ask your doctor what’s the right weight for you.

Walk in the fresh air and connect with nature.

Quit smoking. It is bad for your health and cost lots. Smoke pollutes the air and cigarette butts create waste.

Take the time to figure out where your real passions lie in life, whether they are in playing a sport, caring for your family, following a career or making the world a better place, will help keep you healthy and active long into old age.

Share meal times together. It is nourishing on many levels. It can help you to slow down and enjoy your food and you spend some time connecting with others. All beneficial to your health.

Drink lots of water. Water can help you maintain concentration and digest food. Plus you will eat less.

Buy organic food as much as you can. Buy everything organic can be costly but some foods are important to get organic. You will be putting in less toxic chemicals into your body and helping out the environment too.

Learn to meditate. Create space within and it will relax you.

Practice deep breathing. Doing this first thing in the day and last thing at night will keep you healthier, more relaxed and focused.

Take a long Epsom salt bath. This will clean out the toxins which if left in the body makes us old sooner.

Fill your life with positive people. Let go of those who are draining you.

